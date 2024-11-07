DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump Toadies APART (WATCH)

Never Trump has done nothing productive or worthwhile ... maybe ever.

We suppose if you consider milking thin-skinned, uninformed, ignorant, overly-emotional leftists (and sadly other Never Trumpers on the Right) getting something done they have been fairly successful in that regard. But when it comes to doing anything meaningful?

Advertisement

Not even a little bit.

Scott Jennings said it far better.

.@ScottJenningsKY nailed Wilson, Lincoln Project, Bulwark and Dispatch etc — total grifters who have accomplishing nothing other than bilking liberals out of millions to enrich themselves.pic.twitter.com/qJtF8y9r30 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 7, 2024

Ok, this dude HAS to be Trump's next press secretary, right? Seriously. What a total and complete bad-a*s.

He needs to be Trump's press sec — Dr. Jill Biden/FLOTUS (parody) (@Jillbldenpress) November 7, 2024

See, it's not just us who thinks he should get the gig. President Trump, if you're reading this, 'MAKE IT SO.' Please. Note, you guys laugh but we know for a fact Trump reads Twitchy ... ahem.

It was nothing but a grift. Luckily it exposed a lot of people who had been high ranking Republican operatives and drove them out of the party so they can no longer cost us elections. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) November 7, 2024

And a failed grift at that. Maybe they'd have more success if they just admitted they're Democrats now. We get it, it's far more lucrative to pretend they're actually conservatives who are JUST SO SADDENED by the current state of conservatism they have no choice but to fight their own side but PLEASE.

Nobody believes this crap anymore.

Not to mention they really should just let Lincoln rest in peace ... poor guy.

He’s the voice of sanity at CNN! 🇺🇸 — DeWink (@DWink99) November 7, 2024

Which is rare indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEAT HIM (Watch)

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)

GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)

Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and WOW He's Bad At This (Watch)

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)

===========================================================================