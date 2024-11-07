You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those...
'Red Light Helps You Sleep': Elon Musk Offers Aid to the Distraught Left
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off...
Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEA...
Sen. Chris Murphy Says Dems Need to Prepare for Fascist Political Prosecutions From...
VIP
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends TODAY!
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not...
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Ra...
Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
VIP
According to a Weepy Jimmy Kimmel Most Voters Are Really Stupid Racists Who...
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER Aft...
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's...

DRAG THEM! Scott Jennings Takes Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, and ALL Never Trump Toadies APART (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:46 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Never Trump has done nothing productive or worthwhile ... maybe ever. 

We suppose if you consider milking thin-skinned, uninformed, ignorant, overly-emotional leftists (and sadly other Never Trumpers on the Right) getting something done they have been fairly successful in that regard. But when it comes to doing anything meaningful?

Advertisement

Not even a little bit.

Scott Jennings said it far better.

Ok, this dude HAS to be Trump's next press secretary, right? Seriously. What a total and complete bad-a*s.

See, it's not just us who thinks he should get the gig. President Trump, if you're reading this, 'MAKE IT SO.' Please. Note, you guys laugh but we know for a fact Trump reads Twitchy ... ahem.

And a failed grift at that. Maybe they'd have more success if they just admitted they're Democrats now. We get it, it's far more lucrative to pretend they're actually conservatives who are JUST SO SADDENED by the current state of conservatism they have no choice but to fight their own side but PLEASE.

Recommended

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Nobody believes this crap anymore.

Not to mention they really should just let Lincoln rest in peace ... poor guy.

Which is rare indeed.

===========================================================================

Related:

Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEAT HIM (Watch)

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)

GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)

Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and WOW He's Bad At This (Watch)

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL
Sam J.
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)
Sam J.
'Red Light Helps You Sleep': Elon Musk Offers Aid to the Distraught Left
Eric V.
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off Themselves
justmindy
Too DELISH! --> Media Matters' Pres. Cries Because 'Right-Wing Misinformation Machine' BEAT HIM (Watch)
Sam J.
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement