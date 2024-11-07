Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and WOW He's Bad At This (Watch)

Rick Wilson was convinced Trump would lose.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh. He's more than earned getting laughed at ...

Watch him insist Trump is going to lose. Wait, he says Trump was going to get WRECKED.

NEW: Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson predicted that Trump would get “WRECKED” in the upcoming election.



Hang this one in the Louvre immediately:



"Number one, Trump's going to lose. He's gonna lose badly. He's going to be he's going to be wrecked. I don't know what the Electoral… pic.twitter.com/9PGImrKBhG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 7, 2024

His post continues:

"Number one, Trump's going to lose. He's gonna lose badly. He's going to be he's going to be wrecked. I don't know what the Electoral College count is going to be at the end of this, but it's going to get loud and it's going to get hard for him. Their panic is extraordinary. Their events in Georgia and North Carolina are basically about as well attended as a Pokemon card trading convention and in Ass Crack, Alabama." "This is a campaign in freefall. It's really, really f*cked up. And I have from a reliable source inside the Trump campaign that Chris Savino was thrown off the Trump travel plane by Corey Lewandowski yesterday. He's denying it to reporters, but it's true. And we've got a you got a campaign ending in chaos, and you got another campaign that was able to deploy 90,000 volunteers to knock on 3 million doors, guys." "The better campaign is going to win this one."

Oh, it did, Rick. It definitely did.

Kamala not only lost but she's deep in debt, which you would think Rick would relate to.

Ahem.

🤡 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

This you @TheRickWilson ?



Holy f-cking sh-t this is amazing lol.

Glorious.



Rick was correct, tho.

The better campaign did win.



Trump destroyed Kamala Harris; or as Rick likes to put it:✨wrecked✨ — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 7, 2024

It's glorious. That guy is the worst.

How is he so out of touch to think Trump's rallies weren't well attended? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 7, 2024

Either he's that out of touch OR he knows the people he's conning out of their hard-earned dollars are. Either way, this is just painfully PERFECT in so many ways.

We may not hear from Rick for some time. Here he is watching the election results: pic.twitter.com/rWFmjn3FJx — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) November 7, 2024

Wouldn't that be amazing?

We can only hope.

