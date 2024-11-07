LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends TODAY!
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not...
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Ra...
VIP
According to a Weepy Jimmy Kimmel Most Voters Are Really Stupid Racists Who...
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER Aft...
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's...
No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After...
'So Broken It's Finally Funny': Stephen Colbert Upset Majority of Americans Voted Against...
Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler
Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump...
From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for...
Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
VIP
New York Times: 'America Hires a Strongman' With an Authoritarian Style of Governance

Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and WOW He's Bad At This (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on November 07, 2024

Rick Wilson was convinced Trump would lose.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

Ok, fine, laugh. He's more than earned getting laughed at ... 

Watch him insist Trump is going to lose. Wait, he says Trump was going to get WRECKED.

Advertisement

His post continues:

"Number one, Trump's going to lose. He's gonna lose badly. He's going to be he's going to be wrecked. I don't know what the Electoral College count is going to be at the end of this, but it's going to get loud and it's going to get hard for him. Their panic is extraordinary. Their events in Georgia and North Carolina are basically about as well attended as a Pokemon card trading convention and in Ass Crack, Alabama."

"This is a campaign in freefall. It's really, really f*cked up. And I have from a reliable source inside the Trump campaign that Chris Savino was thrown off the Trump travel plane by Corey Lewandowski yesterday. He's denying it to reporters, but it's true. And we've got a you got a campaign ending in chaos, and you got another campaign that was able to deploy 90,000 volunteers to knock on 3 million doors, guys."

"The better campaign is going to win this one."

Oh, it did, Rick. It definitely did.

Kamala not only lost but she's deep in debt, which you would think Rick would relate to.

Ahem.

Recommended

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Either he's that out of touch OR he knows the people he's conning out of their hard-earned dollars are. Either way, this is just painfully PERFECT in so many ways.

Wouldn't that be amazing?

We can only hope.

===========================================================================

Related:

Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)

No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump

BOOM! Scott Jennings Dropped Some Painfully POWERFUL Truth Bombs About Kamala LOSING on CNN (Watch)

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)
Sam J.
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)
Sam J.
GET THE NET! Rachel Maddow Continues Post-Trump-Win MELTDOWN in Frothy-Mouthed, Unglued Rant (Watch)
Sam J.
Babylon Bee's Take on What Dems Will Want to Abolish Next Might Not Even Be Satire
Doug P.
Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins
Sam J.
No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After Brutal Loss to Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement