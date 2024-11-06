ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)

HA! Looks FAMILIAR! Rachel Maddow Tearily Sputtering as Trump Wins in LANDSLIDE Reminds...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on November 06, 2024
Meme

Usually we just do a top 10 when it comes to the best (worst) meltdowns around a certain situation or event, but Election Night 2024 was SPECIAL so we're doing the top 25. Honestly, there are so many to choose from we weren't sure where to start SO we'll just share Jon Stewart losing it over the pollsters.

He seems mad.

Others are just completely losing their minds:

Honestly, we almost feel sorry for that one. Clearly she has been completely brainwashed by the media, Hollywood, and Big Tech to think her parents are the bad guys.

Luckily, the rest of these just make us laugh:

Tapper was speechless.

Ya' love to see it.

To be fair, when is Olbermann ever really 'well'?

Yikes.

Her crazy a*s post continues:

Face it, there were just too many ‘split ticket voters’ (which btw, really doesn’t happen that often) for this election to be legit. 

Also, don’t forget his rally sizes were diminishing daily; meanwhile, hers were electric and overflowing with enthusiasm!*

Who else believes that something fishy is going on, and that the MSM is complicit?! 

What do you think?!

The MSM is complicit.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We have questions.

Yikes.

Keep your hands and fingers away from this one's mouth at all times.

The rallies where they invited really famous people to perform ... who didn't perform.

HA HA HA HA HA H

You know he's fun at birthday parties.

But wait, there's more ...

He's having a normal one, folks.

The best though, is JoJoFromJerz's timeline ... hooboy, this woman is a mess:

Poor thing.

Girl, don't go away mad. Girl, just walk away.

Oh, we're not joking when we say she's lost it ...

*sniff sniff*

Clearly she does GAF or she wouldn't be melting down on her timeline this way ...

Ok, it's early yet so we will continue adding metldowns as the day goes on, so check back!

===========================================================================

Election Victory Bonus! Wednesday Morning Memes FuzzyChimp
