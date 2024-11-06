ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night (LOL, JoJoFromJerz Imploded)

Usually we just do a top 10 when it comes to the best (worst) meltdowns around a certain situation or event, but Election Night 2024 was SPECIAL so we're doing the top 25. Honestly, there are so many to choose from we weren't sure where to start SO we'll just share Jon Stewart losing it over the pollsters.

🚨🇺🇸JON STEWART: ALL POLLSTERS CAN BLOW ME



"I don't wanna ever f**king hear from you again."pic.twitter.com/NAuDUi7XRR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 6, 2024

He seems mad.

Others are just completely losing their minds:

The leftist tiktokers are not coping well pic.twitter.com/p96lcdvhsr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

Honestly, we almost feel sorry for that one. Clearly she has been completely brainwashed by the media, Hollywood, and Big Tech to think her parents are the bad guys.

Luckily, the rest of these just make us laugh:

"Holy smokes! Literally nothing? Literally not one county?"



Jake Tapper is absolutely SHOCKED by the map showing that Kamala didn't outperform Biden in a single county.



She's a total loser!pic.twitter.com/XI0Q4s4wnU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

Tapper was speechless.

Ya' love to see it.

Olbemann is not well this morning. pic.twitter.com/MvGPOFPwCD — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) November 6, 2024

To be fair, when is Olbermann ever really 'well'?

Yikes.

Who else is highly suspicious about the outcome of this election, and thinks that there should be an investigation into it?!



And also, Kamala Harris should refuse to concede, because of ‘that much needed investigation.’



Face it, there were just too many ‘split ticket voters’… — Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) November 6, 2024

Her crazy a*s post continues:

Face it, there were just too many ‘split ticket voters’ (which btw, really doesn’t happen that often) for this election to be legit. Also, don’t forget his rally sizes were diminishing daily; meanwhile, hers were electric and overflowing with enthusiasm!* Who else believes that something fishy is going on, and that the MSM is complicit?! What do you think?!

The MSM is complicit.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We have questions.

PRESIDENT BIDEN! We need you to look into whether our election is being RIGGED by RUSSIA and TRUMP'S BIG MONEY DONORS! None of this is CONSISTENT with what's been happening! We already KNEW that Trump was planning to STEAL it! He told his supporters they didn't need to VOTE! — Michelle Baker (@Michell33650674) November 6, 2024

Yikes.

Keep your hands and fingers away from this one's mouth at all times.

The Left is losing it over Trump winning



This man is so mad he said he will never buy a Tesla. I don’t know how Elon will ever recover from this 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fkki3uzJUi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

The rallies where they invited really famous people to perform ... who didn't perform.

It's MELTDOWN time for Jonathan Capehart on PBS. I am "mystified" that Trump is gaining support from 2020, the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted, convicted of 34 felony counts. After Madison Square Garden!? "Who are we as a country?...I'm not sure I like it!" pic.twitter.com/lSRpSSQsiz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 6, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA H

You know he's fun at birthday parties.

I'm so disappointed in America right now. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 6, 2024

But wait, there's more ...

America hates the idea of a woman President SO much that they voted for an adjudicated rapist who reminded them days before the election he grabs 'em by the pussy "whether they like it or not." — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 6, 2024

He's having a normal one, folks.

Harry Sisson claims that America failed women last night. If there's anyone who knows what it feels like to be a woman, it's Harry! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PEWA0R9jqN — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 6, 2024

The best though, is JoJoFromJerz's timeline ... hooboy, this woman is a mess:

F*ck Mitch McConnell.

He could have stopped this.

He didn’t.

So f*ck him. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 6, 2024

Poor thing.

I’m not going quietly.

I’m still here.

I still have a voice.

And I’m still gonna motherf*cking use it as often, as profanely, and as loudly as I ever fucking have.

Hell, I’ll probably get even f*cking louder.

We get knocked down, we get right the f*ck back up.

And we fight. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 6, 2024

Girl, don't go away mad. Girl, just walk away.

Oh, we're not joking when we say she's lost it ...

Today is hard.

Today is dark.

Today is scary.

But the fight for a better tomorrow doesn’t end today.

Today I feel gutted.

Today, tomorrow, or for however long it takes, I will grieve.

I’ll allow myself to feel that.

Then I’m gonna get mad as hell.

And then I’m gonna get to work. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 6, 2024

*sniff sniff*

You f*cking trolls think I give a shit what you have to say right now?

Have you just met me?

F*ck off.

Fill my replies with your special brand of willful incel stupid.

I don’t give a f*ck.

I’m still here motherf*ckers. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 6, 2024

Clearly she does GAF or she wouldn't be melting down on her timeline this way ...

Ok, it's early yet so we will continue adding metldowns as the day goes on, so check back!

