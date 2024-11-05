Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With a Supposed Voter (Watch)

Dairy State Dispatch: RNC Scores HUGE Win in City of Milwaukee Poll Watcher...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last night, Kamala Harris ended her campaign by doing some 'fake' door knocking and now today she's been caught faking a phone call with a supposed voter. Add to that, that we'd never know she was faking the phone call if she hadn't held her cellphone up like a moron and showed everyone that she was actually using her camera app.

Girl. What?

Seriously, why would anyone vote for this woman to be the leader of the free world? Ladies, do we really want her to represent us in this way? If she's elected we will never see another woman in that role ... 

So. Hell. No.

Watch:

She gave herself AWAY.

That just kills us.

Calling her fake is an insult to actual fake people. What do you call someone who is faker than fake?

There's a reason nobody voted for this broad in a primary.

Just sayin'.

Fake fake fake fake fake.

Just Like Old Times: Democrat Woman Wears Robe and Pointy Hat to the Voting Booth
Warren Squire
*cough cough*

