Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With a Supposed Voter (Watch)

Last night, Kamala Harris ended her campaign by doing some 'fake' door knocking and now today she's been caught faking a phone call with a supposed voter. Add to that, that we'd never know she was faking the phone call if she hadn't held her cellphone up like a moron and showed everyone that she was actually using her camera app.

Advertisement

Girl. What?

Seriously, why would anyone vote for this woman to be the leader of the free world? Ladies, do we really want her to represent us in this way? If she's elected we will never see another woman in that role ...

So. Hell. No.

Watch:

LMAO! Kamala just pretended like she was talking to a voter on the phone, and then exposed herself by showing she was actually the camera app 😂🤣



More FAKERY from a campaign of fraud!

pic.twitter.com/7O6ZJIF4SO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

She gave herself AWAY.

That just kills us.

Calling her fake is an insult to actual fake people. What do you call someone who is faker than fake?

Absolutely nothing is authentic about this woman! Get her far FAR away from the Whitehouse! #StayInLine #Vote #Trump2024 — Hayley Smith (@Mrs_Gavin_Smith) November 5, 2024

There's a reason nobody voted for this broad in a primary.

Just sayin'.

Wow. Keep talking Kamala.

Polls don’t close until 8pm. Give people more reason to vote Trump. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 5, 2024

Fake fake fake fake fake.

If you’re on television staging a phone call at the DNC Headquarters, things might not be going well. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 5, 2024

*cough cough*

===========================================================================

Related:

BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon

Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala

James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP

Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn Kelly and Just GUESS How That Went



Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

===========================================================================