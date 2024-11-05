James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP

Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on November 05, 2024

James Woods is spitting fire AND patriotism today explaining why he voted for Trump and why YOU SHOULD TOO.

He certainly doesn't mince words.

Take a look:

His post continues:

... in America and other once-civilized countries. 

Crime is a cancer spreading through every Democrat urban center, unchecked and flourishing by the day.  

Our economy is in shambles: skyrocketing debt, unmanageable inflation, a fentanyl epidemic, homeless camps the signature sight of every Democrat city. 

Our border no longer exists, and our voting system is dreadfully insecure.

The Democrat push to defund the police and install Soros DA’s in our cities has pushed us to the brink of anarchy. 

Our culture has been gutted by the perverted and the insane. 

Women have lost the playing field to mentally ill men in dresses. 

The America of Kamala Harris is a catastrophe.

Donald Trump and the fine men and women he has recruited to save our beloved nation will fix the horror show that has been Kamala Harris and her (by his own admission) “knucklehead” vice-presidential candidate. 

America needs fixing in the worst way and only Donald Trump and JD Vance can do it. 

Vote for Donald Trump today, like I did, and make America America again.

What he said but way better than we can say it.

Heh.

Love this.

GO VOTE!

