Tale of 2 Campaigns: Trump Ends His Dancing With YUGE Crowd, Kamala Ends...
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing...
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Wa...

WOW! Rick Wilson Comes Out for Trump. NO, Really! Hey, It's His Post ... He Said It (See For Yourself!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on November 05, 2024

Well well well, what do you know? Rick Wilson is pushing people to vote for Trump today. Whoda thunk? Surely that's what he means by this 'bleak era' since you know, Kamala is basically the incumbent and he is pushing for us to end it.

Could he have finally decided country is more important than his own pocketbook?

Hrm.

Ok, so we know better but we had to make fun of him for this tweet. There is nothing more important to Wilson than lining his pockets, he has proved that over the years, especially when you look back at when he didn't suck and his tweets were very conservative and even inspiring. Hey, we're capitalists, we get it and don't begrudge someone making money, we just think it's adorable that anyone thinks he actually gives a damn about who runs this country.

Or as he put it, ending this bleak era.

What a nob.

That too.

We agree.

Sam J.
See Rick? It's good to be part of the actual Right ... he really should try it more often.

PS: If you haven't voted yet what are you waiting for?! GET OUT THERE AND VOTE TRUMP! Even Rick Wilson wants you to.

===========================================================================

