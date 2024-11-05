WOW! Rick Wilson Comes Out for Trump. NO, Really! Hey, It's His Post ... He Said It (See For Yourself!)

Well well well, what do you know? Rick Wilson is pushing people to vote for Trump today. Whoda thunk? Surely that's what he means by this 'bleak era' since you know, Kamala is basically the incumbent and he is pushing for us to end it.

Advertisement

Could he have finally decided country is more important than his own pocketbook?

Hrm.

Let’s end this bleak era.



Vote. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 5, 2024

Ok, so we know better but we had to make fun of him for this tweet. There is nothing more important to Wilson than lining his pockets, he has proved that over the years, especially when you look back at when he didn't suck and his tweets were very conservative and even inspiring. Hey, we're capitalists, we get it and don't begrudge someone making money, we just think it's adorable that anyone thinks he actually gives a damn about who runs this country.

Or as he put it, ending this bleak era.

What a nob.

That too.

I agree with Rick Wilson for once.



Yes, vote and end this bleak era of Harris and Biden! — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) November 5, 2024

Yes and AMEN! Let's take out the trash today! End the last 4 depressing years. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) November 5, 2024

I’m not sure that you really thought this post through 😂 — Anthony Cipollo (@acipollo) November 5, 2024

We agree.

See Rick? It's good to be part of the actual Right ... he really should try it more often.

PS: If you haven't voted yet what are you waiting for?! GET OUT THERE AND VOTE TRUMP! Even Rick Wilson wants you to.

===========================================================================

Related:

Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS

*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT Add Up for a Kamala Win (Watch)

Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Blistering Back and Forth About Trump

She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

===========================================================================