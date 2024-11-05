Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act

Pete Buttigieg has spent more time campaigning for Kamala Harris than he has doing anything at all transportation-wise for the American people. Pretty sure Asheville, NC is still a mess ... and don't get us started on E. Palestine, OH. You'd think putting a guy who couldn't get the potholes fixed in his own city in charge of things like transportation would be a bad idea BUT it is Biden we're talking about.

Or was it Kamala?

Hrm.

Petey sure wants Kamala to win ... in fact, he's spent so much time campaigning for her that some have called him out for violating the Hatch Act.

Especially Richard Grenell:

Republicans who accept this phony argument from the sitting Secretary of Transportation @PeteButtigieg that he is campaigning for Kamala and trashing Trump “in his personal capacity” are useless in Washington fight.



I don’t care what his Democrat lawyers say - this has never… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 5, 2024

His post continues:

I don’t care what his Democrat lawyers say - this has never been a thing for Cabinet Secretaries. It’s a Hatch Act violation. No matter what happens today, Buttigieg must be held to account by @TheJusticeDept - now or later.

C'mon, we all know Biden's DOJ won't be holding Buttigieg accountable ... he knows it too, that's why he keeps doing it. Hopefully Trump's DOJ can set some of this right sooner than later.

Democrats are immune from prosecution. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 5, 2024

For now.

He just told kilameade on F & F that Trump is antisemetic 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤣 — HowIsThisRealLife (@clm11775) November 5, 2024

Pete knows the party is over and he's not ready to give up the sweet gig.

If u had a high pay and high profile job where u could take months off to pretend to breast feed a baby u would want to keep it. Come on man. Not a joke. Repeat the line. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) November 5, 2024

Welp, if (when) Trump wins Pete will have plenty of time to breastfeed and go on vacations because he'll be unemployed.

That being said ... GO VOTE!

