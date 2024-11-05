Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before...
VIP
Tale of 2 Campaigns: Trump Ends His Dancing With YUGE Crowd, Kamala Ends...
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing...
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Wa...

Flawless VICTORY! Richard Grenell Calls Down the THUNDER on Pete Buttigieg for Openly Violating Hatch Act

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on November 05, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Pete Buttigieg has spent more time campaigning for Kamala Harris than he has doing anything at all transportation-wise for the American people. Pretty sure Asheville, NC is still a mess ... and don't get us started on E. Palestine, OH. You'd think putting a guy who couldn't get the potholes fixed in his own city in charge of things like transportation would be a bad idea BUT it is Biden we're talking about.

Or was it Kamala?

Hrm.

Petey sure wants Kamala to win ... in fact, he's spent so much time campaigning for her that some have called him out for violating the Hatch Act.

Especially Richard Grenell:

His post continues:

I don’t care what his Democrat lawyers say - this has never been a thing for Cabinet Secretaries. It’s a Hatch Act violation. No matter what happens today, Buttigieg must be held to account by @TheJusticeDept - now or later. 

C'mon, we all know Biden's DOJ won't be holding Buttigieg accountable ... he knows it too, that's why he keeps doing it. Hopefully Trump's DOJ can set some of this right sooner than later. 

For now.

Pete knows the party is over and he's not ready to give up the sweet gig.

Sam J.
Welp, if (when) Trump wins Pete will have plenty of time to breastfeed and go on vacations because he'll be unemployed.

That being said ... GO VOTE!

===========================================================================

