Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:50 AM on November 05, 2024
Twitchy

There are a lot of things Rob Reiner could have said about Kamala Harris running for president and his belief that she will win today ... instead, he set her up for an incredible amount of trolling, pointing, and laughing. 

Not entirely sure what he was thinking when he posted this but here we are:

We all know Kamala would gladly abort democracy if she found it inconvenienced her even a little bit, Rob. Not to mention it's funny to see the Left actually admit it's WOMEN who have babies, not people.

As you likely already know, this did not go well for ol' Meathead and in fact, it went HILARIOUSLY wrong:

HAAAAAA

HAAAAA again.

Whatever works.

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS
Sam J.
We're sensing a theme here.

Rob is a MONSTER.

He did indeed.

*snort*

===========================================================================

