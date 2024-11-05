Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

There are a lot of things Rob Reiner could have said about Kamala Harris running for president and his belief that she will win today ... instead, he set her up for an incredible amount of trolling, pointing, and laughing.

Not entirely sure what he was thinking when he posted this but here we are:

A woman gave birth to each and every one of us. Tomorrow a woman will give birth to a renewal of our Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 4, 2024

We all know Kamala would gladly abort democracy if she found it inconvenienced her even a little bit, Rob. Not to mention it's funny to see the Left actually admit it's WOMEN who have babies, not people.

As you likely already know, this did not go well for ol' Meathead and in fact, it went HILARIOUSLY wrong:

Thank you for acknowledging that men can’t give birth. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) November 4, 2024

Take this down. Women aren’t the only ones who give birth, silly. Men and non-binary folx also give birth. My gestating parental unit is a non-binary trans-femme man. You’re so ignorant, you sound like a Trump supporter. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) November 5, 2024

HAAAAAA

She’s literally running on terminating pregnancies but go on with your birth analogy — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) November 5, 2024

Ummm my father gave birth to me. Open your mind and respect that men can be mothers too. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 5, 2024

HAAAAA again.

i am voting trump because of this tweet — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) November 5, 2024

Whatever works.

Transphobic bigot! Literally erasing the millions of men who have given birth! Do better! 🤬 — Dr. Dame Katy Denise CH GBE 🏳️‍⚧️🇳🇬🪑 (@damekatydenise_) November 5, 2024

We're sensing a theme here.

Rob is a MONSTER.

Rob. Are you saying men can’t have babies? — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) November 5, 2024

He did indeed.

*snort*

