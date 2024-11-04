NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign

David Axelrod does not seem all that confident in Team Kamala Harris, especially when it comes to enthusiasm on the ground. It's easy to sit on social media and think things are going one way or another, but the moment you step out into the real world it can all look very different.

Axelrod's honesty is shocking but maybe he'd like to remain relevant for 2028?

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Watch:

Axelrod is worried that the support won’t materialize for Harris on game day.



I can tell you that I’ve talked to people who have been on the ground in places like Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans, and they have all said the same thing. There’s zero enthusiasm on the ground… pic.twitter.com/dRXWCpPyTs — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 4, 2024

The post continues:

I can tell you that I’ve talked to people who have been on the ground in places like Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans, and they have all said the same thing. There’s zero enthusiasm on the ground for Kamala Harris in the demographics that they need. IF we show up, we win.

Seems pretty simple, yeah?

They are losing and they are starting to admit it. — David Petolicchio (@DSPetolicchio) November 4, 2024

Let's hope so.

We need to vote like Trump is 10 pts behind — Dr. Jill Biden/FLOTUS (parody) (@Jillbldenpress) November 4, 2024

Hell, vote like he's 20 POINTS BEHIND.

Vote vote vote!

I don’t know any Republican women voting for Harris. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) November 4, 2024

Same girl, same.

Harris will fail on election day — Shan Spectre (@Shan_Spectre007) November 4, 2024

From his post to God's ear.

