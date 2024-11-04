NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign

LOVE to See It! Elon Musk's MOM Maye Musk Takes Harry Sisson and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Axelrod does not seem all that confident in Team Kamala Harris, especially when it comes to enthusiasm on the ground. It's easy to sit on social media and think things are going one way or another, but the moment you step out into the real world it can all look very different.

Axelrod's honesty is shocking but maybe he'd like to remain relevant for 2028?

Don't look at us, we just work here.

Watch:

The post continues:

I can tell you that I’ve talked to people who have been on the ground in places like Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans, and they have all said the same thing. There’s zero enthusiasm on the ground for Kamala Harris in the demographics that they need. 

IF we show up, we win.

Seems pretty simple, yeah?

Let's hope so.

Hell, vote like he's 20 POINTS BEHIND.

Vote vote vote!

Advertisement

