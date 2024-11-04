FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in...
Grammy-Winning Music Producer, Film Composer Quincy Jones Dead at 91
CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election...
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With...
VIP
No, Desperate, Moronic Kamala Supporters, Abortion Laws Do NOT Ban Ectopic Pregnancies ......
We Have a Country to Save
She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Poli...
CBS News' Steps on a 'Journalism' Rake Warning About False Claims Ahead of...
HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre...
GRRL BYE! Kamala DODGING Question on CA Prop-36 Because 'It's Sunday Before the...
'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night...
Bridget Phetasy Lays Out Why Trump Is the ONLY Choice This Election (Even...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
PHRASING! Doug Emhoff Unintentionally Reminds Voters of How Kamala Got ... 'Ahead' (Watch)

New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help Illegals 'Break Into' America

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Well well well, WHAT do we have here? A new report from the House Judiciary showing Biden/Harris spent over 81 MILLION of our tax dollars to advise other 'foreign nationals' on the easiest way to migrate to the United States.

Advertisement

While we're certainly not experts on this, it sure sounds like our tax dollars paid to make it easier for illegals break into the country.

Yay.

Take a look:

Their post continues:

At least $81.7 million in U.S. taxpayer funding spent by the open-borders United Nations to allow illegal aliens to bypass the southwest border and fly directly into the United States.

Migration centers set up throughout Central and South America staffed by U.N. bureaucrats.

Nearly 70,000 aliens referred for potential resettlement in the United States.

Wow.

And we paid to make it happen.

What. The. Eff?

You'd think.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bringing in a whole new group of voters. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

TECHNICALLY voters could 'impeach' them both TOMORROW, aka election day.

Just sayin'.

Vote accordingly.

===========================================================================

Related:

Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens

No, Desperate, Moronic Kamala Supporters, Abortion Laws Do NOT Ban Ectopic Pregnancies ... GET A BRAIN

She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre MELTDOWN (Watch)

'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night Football and It Was GLORIOUS (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGALS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Back and Forth About Trump
Sam J.
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens
Sam J.
She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence
Sam J.
HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre MELTDOWN (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election (JUST KIDDING!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement