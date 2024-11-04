New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help Illegals 'Break Into' America

Well well well, WHAT do we have here? A new report from the House Judiciary showing Biden/Harris spent over 81 MILLION of our tax dollars to advise other 'foreign nationals' on the easiest way to migrate to the United States.

While we're certainly not experts on this, it sure sounds like our tax dollars paid to make it easier for illegals break into the country.

Yay.

Take a look:

🚨🚨 INSIDE KAMALA HARRIS’S OPEN-BORDERS ALLIANCE WITH UNITED NATIONS BUREAUCRATS:



U.S. taxpayer dollars were spent on foreign nationals’ salaries so they could advise other foreign nationals on the easiest way to migrate to the United States.



At least $81.7 million in U.S.… pic.twitter.com/8FZYzmrYu1 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 4, 2024

Their post continues:

At least $81.7 million in U.S. taxpayer funding spent by the open-borders United Nations to allow illegal aliens to bypass the southwest border and fly directly into the United States. Migration centers set up throughout Central and South America staffed by U.N. bureaucrats. Nearly 70,000 aliens referred for potential resettlement in the United States.

Wow.

And we paid to make it happen.

What. The. Eff?

This should be a crime. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) November 4, 2024

You'd think.

Clueless Kamala's Open-Borders Alliance with UN Bureaucrats is a Threat to National Sovereignty!



Taxpayer dollars funding foreign nationals' salaries to advise others on how to migrate to the US? Unacceptable!



$81.7 million in US taxpayer dollars wasted... when will the madness… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 4, 2024

Selling out the country. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 4, 2024

Bringing in a whole new group of voters. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

So today there will be an Impeachment vote for both Harris and Biden? — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 4, 2024

TECHNICALLY voters could 'impeach' them both TOMORROW, aka election day.

Just sayin'.

Vote accordingly.

