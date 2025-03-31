Monday Morning Meme Madness

Once again, we find ourselves at the threshold of Monday morning. If Monday were a person, it would be Jasmine Crockett with an airhorn.

Yeah, Mondays really annoy us around here, but we have a cure! The best memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X the past week.

Speaking of cures …

Yep, there are going to be a few dad-level memes this week, and we are here for it!

Sometimes, you just have to laugh. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dhxkUHhvGa — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) March 25, 2025

LOL! Now there's a person handling the lunacy of the Left with humor! 😂

Yes, Democrats were as crazy as ever this week. Jasmine Crockett even took the opportunity to make fun of Greg Abbott's disability.

call me hot wheels one more time pic.twitter.com/nUp2at46nQ — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) March 26, 2025

Nasty Democrats were no match for the humor of conservatives.

Gotta add this to my resume.



Need the outfit.



They see me rollin’ https://t.co/TB0Q7ZVmzT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 27, 2025

Even Abbott himself took the entire fiasco in stride.

Congrats, you made it walk like Joe Biden https://t.co/KEx85jRKSf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2025

You see it too, right? We see it. 😂

Okay, wesa be laughing too hard at that one!

This is like something out of Mad Max: Beyond Flubberdome… pic.twitter.com/5iGJSs4770 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 26, 2025

LOL! Our favorite part was when Jabba the Nut nearly threw himself over the handlebars.

Ha! Nice.

This is one of the worst and funniest misses I've ever seen 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZj0yTkMsd — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 25, 2025

We had to follow up on last week's Wheel of Fortune clip with another.

'WHAT???' 😂😂😂

You're not alone, ma'am.

Woman gets a chinese accent every time she gets sick 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fl6zRuiFj9 — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) March 26, 2025

LOLOLOL!

'Chinese-a res-a-ront'. We laugh harder at this one every time we watch it. 😂

Every dad would be proud.

Stop Ginger Hate!!!

We have souls too!!! pic.twitter.com/Q8y109u4uk — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) March 25, 2025

There's one for the gingers out there. Well done!

(We suddenly have an urge to watch The Sandlot.)

Ha! If only dieting were that easy. 'Yes, I'll take the triple cheeseburger with large fries, a milkshake, and … uh … please hold the calories.'

Sometimes it do be like that 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4PNsxIs48i — Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) March 26, 2025

Bwahaha! Look, some of us can only be hyper-focused on one thing at a time. 😂

Oh no. 😂

LOLOLOL! It's over! That's the one that killed us! 😂😂😂

We said there would be dad jokes! LOL.

i think he’ll do well pic.twitter.com/hK7SYlbtvq — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) March 26, 2025

We have to admit - we didn't see that one coming. Good yoke.

You ain't right, G. 😂

Sometimes, you just need to hear other people laugh. This is great.

You're welcome.

And they say men make all the messes around the house. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xz6ZHLWgjG — Paratrooper Brady™ (@ParatooperBrady) March 27, 2025

Now that's just funny. She took it like a champ.

100% accurate. 😂

SPOILER: It was, in fact, not real. People have thought it was real for decades because the actors are just that good.

It's from a Belgian comedy show named In de gloria. Well done!

Ladies … is this true?

The look on her face at the end…🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/TuOUjaOdZe — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) March 28, 2025

HAHAHA!

Bwhaha! That's some solid tweeting right there. 😂

That time, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood made fun of Obama care, and Keith Urban looked like he was going to cry. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C0TBIeL5R0 — Paratrooper Brady™ (@ParatooperBrady) March 28, 2025

The camera panning to Taylor Swift was perfect.

Cannot stop laughing at this 😂 pic.twitter.com/FYLzvAF8cG — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) March 28, 2025

It gets funnier and funnier the longer we think about it. 😂

That's stone cold. LOL.

This gives new meaning to grass fed beef! 😂😂😂



Oh and good morning! pic.twitter.com/NHE3dQvHv6 — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) March 26, 2025

Nice work … dad.

Robin Williams was one of a kind lol pic.twitter.com/ogsqDvfrfv — American Dad (@_NotAmericanDad) March 29, 2025

File this one under 'Banned Comedy', although non-PC comedy is coming back!

LOL.

If this wasn’t a video, people would’ve sweared he lied pic.twitter.com/YlBpW3OnYK — NRM84 (@Mappy6984) March 31, 2025

Yep, that cow is having itself a Monday. 😂

Yes, Trump is likely to provide us hours of entertainment as Democrats melt down over his latest bait. 😂

It checks out. 😂

Here's a throwback to a young Dave Chappelle on Star Search. You could tell he was going to be a star even then.

Watch Dave Chappelle kill it on “Star Search” at age 19… pic.twitter.com/wPhe7a1Kwh — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 23, 2025

'She buys Alpo. Doesn't even have a dog.' 😂

LOLOLOL! We're dying. 😂

Whatever you do this Monday, try to be as cool as this legend.

That's a wrap! Another Monday Morning Meme Madness is in the books, but you know we'll be back here bright and early next week to have some more fun with you!

Until we meme again …