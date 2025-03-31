VIP
The Question Isn't Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden's Pardons. It's Whether They Were...
Scott Jennings: 'Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They...
New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart Is Coming As Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses...
'Say Hi to George for Me': Elon Musk Has Message for Removed Protesters...
Ever See a Tater Clutch His Pearls? Brian Stelter on the White House...
More Scripted Narratives: Try to Spot the SUBTLE Media Similarities Around 'Trump's Third...
Bill Kristol Hits Bottom, Digs, When Accusing the GOP Foreign Affairs Committee of...
Democrats are the Party of Love Tolerance and Arson: Albuquerque GOP Headquarters Set...
Grumpy Old Leftist in Meridian Turns Pro-Tesla Protest into Hit-and-Run Crime Scene
Chappell Roan's Catchy Hits Mask a Miserable Muse: I Don't Know Anyone Happy...
You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax...
The Toddlers Are in Charge: Columbia Grads Tear Up Diplomas at Alumni Protest...
Sen. Ted Cruz: 'The Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Are Acts of Domestic Terrorism'
'Could Convey Seriousness': Byron York Has Some Ideas to Tune Up the Correspondents'...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 31, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (generated by ChatGPT and adapted)

Once again, we find ourselves at the threshold of Monday morning. If Monday were a person, it would be Jasmine Crockett with an airhorn.

Yeah, Mondays really annoy us around here, but we have a cure! The best memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X the past week.

Speaking of cures …

Yep, there are going to be a few dad-level memes this week, and we are here for it!

LOL! Now there's a person handling the lunacy of the Left with humor! 😂

Yes, Democrats were as crazy as ever this week. Jasmine Crockett even took the opportunity to make fun of Greg Abbott's disability.

Nasty Democrats were no match for the humor of conservatives.

Even Abbott himself took the entire fiasco in stride.

You see it too, right? We see it. 😂

Okay, wesa be laughing too hard at that one!

LOL! Our favorite part was when Jabba the Nut nearly threw himself over the handlebars.

Ha! Nice.

We had to follow up on last week's Wheel of Fortune clip with another.

'WHAT???' 😂😂😂

You're not alone, ma'am.

LOLOLOL!

'Chinese-a res-a-ront'. We laugh harder at this one every time we watch it. 😂

Every dad would be proud.

There's one for the gingers out there. Well done!

(We suddenly have an urge to watch The Sandlot.)

Ha! If only dieting were that easy. 'Yes, I'll take the triple cheeseburger with large fries, a milkshake, and … uh … please hold the calories.'

Bwahaha! Look, some of us can only be hyper-focused on one thing at a time. 😂

Oh no. 😂

LOLOLOL! It's over! That's the one that killed us! 😂😂😂

We said there would be dad jokes! LOL.

We have to admit - we didn't see that one coming. Good yoke.

You ain't right, G. 😂

Sometimes, you just need to hear other people laugh. This is great.

You're welcome.

Now that's just funny. She took it like a champ.

100% accurate. 😂

SPOILER: It was, in fact, not real. People have thought it was real for decades because the actors are just that good.

It's from a Belgian comedy show named In de gloria. Well done!

Ladies … is this true?

HAHAHA!

Bwhaha! That's some solid tweeting right there. 😂

The camera panning to Taylor Swift was perfect.

It gets funnier and funnier the longer we think about it. 😂

That's stone cold. LOL.

Nice work … dad.

File this one under 'Banned Comedy', although non-PC comedy is coming back!

LOL.

Yep, that cow is having itself a Monday. 😂

Yes, Trump is likely to provide us hours of entertainment as Democrats melt down over his latest bait. 😂

It checks out. 😂

Here's a throwback to a young Dave Chappelle on Star Search. You could tell he was going to be a star even then.

'She buys Alpo. Doesn't even have a dog.' 😂

LOLOLOL! We're dying. 😂

Whatever you do this Monday, try to be as cool as this legend.

That's a wrap! Another Monday Morning Meme Madness is in the books, but you know we'll be back here bright and early next week to have some more fun with you!

Until we meme again …

