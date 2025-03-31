Tim Walz Demanded Answers About Why This Student's Visa Was Revoked and Bill Melugin Helped Him Out

A few days ago the following story caught the eye of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat who has made himself one of the more prominent faces of his party, much to the delight of Republicans:

#Breaking: International graduate student at U detained by ICE agents https://t.co/2VJm31ynFZ — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) March 28, 2025

Walz said he was trying to learn more, clearly hoping to gain any knowledge that would help forward the Dems' desired narrative that the Trump DHS is snatching innocent students in the U.S. on visas off the street for no particular reason whatsoever:

I just spoke with Homeland Security to get more information and I will share when I learn more.



The University of Minnesota is an international destination for education and research. We have any number of students studying here with visas, and we need answers. https://t.co/CWGvW884G1 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 29, 2025

Fox News' Bill Melugin, being a helpful journalist, gave Walz an update:

NEW: This University of Minnesota international grad student was arrested by ICE on Thursday not for involvement in any protests, but because of a prior DUI that led to the State Department revoking their visa, DHS tells @FoxNews. Gov. Tim Walz previously said he wanted answers. https://t.co/T04APzEvCG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 31, 2025

Hopefully that helped, Gov. Walz.

If we go to a foreign country on a privilege visa and get arrested, I’m pretty sure we would all get instantly deported as well.



Not sure why the USA should be an exception. — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) March 31, 2025

Yes indeed.

The left is so desperate for martyrs, they’ll elevate a DUI case and hope no one reads the fine print. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 31, 2025

Being in this country is a privilege, not a right.



Break the law, face the consequences.



It’s that simple. https://t.co/1OA0SvAwbt — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 31, 2025

We can't wait to see how Walz ends up defending this one, though he might find a way.

I think Tim is willing to overlook a little thing like a DUI…



Tim Walz claims he was not drunk and blamed a misunderstanding with police on his deafness, despite actually doing 96 mph in a 55-mph and blowing a .128 BAC pic.twitter.com/j75Sqvaidi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 31, 2025

Awkward.