Driver Who Ran Over 'Brad Schimel for Supreme Court' Yard Sign in WI...
Hook, Line and SINKER! Infamous (Hilarious) Sean Spicer Parody Is BAAACK and STILL...
Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs...
BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running...
Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles
Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was...
Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for...
VIP
NBC News: Trump Threatening University and Media 'Independence' By Yanking Federal Funding
About That WI Supt. Who Doesn't Know What Day It Is, Pro-Trans Letter...
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to...
Don't Look Now but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign...
Catherine Herridge Drops Receipts and Sinks Hillary Clinton's Trumped-Up 'Signal-Gate' Out...
Try Not to Laugh: Brian Stelter (and Ben Folds) Lament MAGA 'Authoritarianism' In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Tim Walz Demanded Answers About Why This Student's Visa Was Revoked and Bill Melugin Helped Him Out

Doug P. | 1:01 PM on March 31, 2025

A few days ago the following story caught the eye of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democrat who has made himself one of the more prominent faces of his party, much to the delight of Republicans: 

Advertisement

Walz said he was trying to learn more, clearly hoping to gain any knowledge that would help forward the Dems' desired narrative that the Trump DHS is snatching innocent students in the U.S. on visas off the street for no particular reason whatsoever: 

Fox News' Bill Melugin, being a helpful journalist, gave Walz an update: 

Hopefully that helped, Gov. Walz.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yes indeed.

We can't wait to see how Walz ends up defending this one, though he might find a way.

Awkward.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Driver Who Ran Over 'Brad Schimel for Supreme Court' Yard Sign in WI Had a Karmic Twist of Fate
Doug P.
Hook, Line and SINKER! Infamous (Hilarious) Sean Spicer Parody Is BAAACK and STILL Fooling CRANKY Lefties
Sam J.
Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs Bonchie’s Defiance
justmindy
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to with SSI and Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for Vandalizing Tesla & HOOBOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement