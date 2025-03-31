Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs Bonchie’s Defiance

Another day, another 'Atlantic' writer mad conservatives are done lying down and taking whatever Progressives, Leftists and their Commie friends want to dish out. The Trump Administration, Part 2 has been a real wake up call for them.

Here again we have the MAGA two-step. Here we have Ben Folds/Brian Stelter objecting to something. Bonchie could agree or disagree on the merits. Instead, he replies, "You guys tried to force boys in Locker rooms and told us race riots were good." The whataboutism would be a… https://t.co/mVKZExZ8KY — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) March 30, 2025

The problem with Conor is he believes conservatives should only debate within the constructs they provide for us. They believe they are more intelligent so they should narrate the story. No more.

Yes.

We refuse to be subjected to a 2-track system anymore. To accept it would make us serfs. We will not submit.

We decline your request to not be motivated by that. We will decide what matters to us without your input.



cc @bonchieredstate https://t.co/qxoAjwfMLZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 31, 2025

We aren’t letting the left dictate the conversation anymore.



Either talk about what matters to us, or we ignore you (we won, so we matter now). — Regular Man (@EmployedMan1) March 31, 2025

Basically, it is also a free country for conservatives and we will say what we want.

#NeverTrump did everything it could to elect Harris. Now it wants conservatives to listen to them. — The Intersect (@mburm201) March 31, 2025

Exactly! Hard pass!

Again, my ability to be MAGA or not depending on who wants to yell at me remains undefeated.



Pretending that Brian Stelter and Ben Folds (an open Bernie Sanders supporter) hold no alligenice to the Democratic Party and its positions is laughable. Insultingly so.



But had they… https://t.co/3CiJmv19I8 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 31, 2025

It is not whataboutism to point out two really awful things the Democratic Party has pushed amid decades of left-wing cultural control as a response to a ridiculously dumb claim that it's an "authoritarian" takeover of the culture for Republicans to influence a government-funded performing arts center. For it to be whataboutism, there would need to be an actual comparison to deflect from. There isn't. It's decades of one thing actually happening vs. one insanely stupid claim backed by no evidence other than Republicans daring to use elected influence.

Correct! Trump is allowed to involve himself in the Kennedy Center programming. He has chosen to do so.

Trans kids and BLM riots are the left's whole project now. Where are you seeing some version of the left that does not emphasize these issues? — BWH (@BWH85) March 30, 2025

That is their whole agenda, but Conor does not want to admit that. Conor instead answered by providing links to two books that have nothing to do with what the current Democratic Party espouses.

These are movements that are either nascent ("abundance") or have already folded to wokeness (Bernie threw out his economic protectionism in favor of open borders and free healthcare for illegal immigrants). — BWH (@BWH85) March 31, 2025

Yep! Conor might have his utopian view of what the Left believes, but the people running the Democratic party missed the memo.

Pointing out hypocrisy and double standards isn't whataboutism. You don't get to criticize when what you do is far worse.



Their actual objection is that he's doing the opposite of what they want. That's it. Calling it authoritarian is Dramacrat playacting. — The Patriarchy (@PeesInSinks) March 31, 2025

Precisely. It's the same 'Everyone who supports Trump is Hitler' nonsense they have been spreading since 2016.