BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running...
Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles
Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was...
Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for...
VIP
NBC News: Trump Threatening University and Media 'Independence' By Yanking Federal Funding
About That WI Supt. Who Doesn't Know What Day It Is, Pro-Trans Letter...
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to...
Don't Look Now but Scott Jennings Just ENDED Tim Walz's Future Presidential Campaign...
Catherine Herridge Drops Receipts and Sinks Hillary Clinton's Trumped-Up 'Signal-Gate' Out...
Try Not to Laugh: Brian Stelter (and Ben Folds) Lament MAGA 'Authoritarianism' In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden's Pardons. It’s Whether They Were...
Scott Jennings: ‘Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They...
New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart Is Coming As Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses...

Kurt Schlichter Rejects ‘Serfdom’ in Fiery Rebuke of 'The Atlantic' MAGA Critic, Backs Bonchie’s Defiance

justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 PM on March 31, 2025
Pool via AP

Another day, another 'Atlantic' writer mad conservatives are done lying down and taking whatever Progressives, Leftists and their Commie friends want to dish out. The Trump Administration, Part 2 has been a real wake up call for them. 

Advertisement

The problem with Conor is he believes conservatives should only debate within the constructs they provide for us. They believe they are more intelligent so they should narrate the story. No more.

Basically, it is also a free country for conservatives and we will say what we want.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Exactly! Hard pass!

It is not whataboutism to point out two really awful things the Democratic Party has pushed amid decades of left-wing cultural control as a response to a ridiculously dumb claim that it's an "authoritarian" takeover of the culture for Republicans to influence a government-funded performing arts center.  For it to be whataboutism, there would need to be an actual comparison to deflect from. There isn't. It's decades of one thing actually happening vs. one insanely stupid claim backed by no evidence other than Republicans daring to use elected influence.

Correct! Trump is allowed to involve himself in the Kennedy Center programming. He has chosen to do so.

That is their whole agenda, but Conor does not want to admit that.  Conor instead answered by providing links to two books that have nothing to do with what the current Democratic Party espouses. 

Advertisement

Yep! Conor might have his utopian view of what the Left believes, but the people running the Democratic party missed the memo.

Precisely. It's the same 'Everyone who supports Trump is Hitler' nonsense they have been spreading since 2016.

Tags: KENNEDY LEFT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CORPORATE MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Elon Musk SHOCKS Crowd with BOMBSHELL Showing What Biden Was REALLY Up to with SSI and Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running for Office
Aaron Walker
Dude, NO: Harvard Prof Whines About Unhinged FL Woman's Life Being RUINED for Vandalizing Tesla & HOOBOY
Sam J.
Based Defense Secretary Hegseth Vows to End Double Standards in Combat Roles
justmindy
Karoline Leavitt Shares MORE Proof That Biden and the Dems' Border Deflection Was TOTAL BS
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement