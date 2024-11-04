Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters
Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will...
Not Biased at All Former Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Claims Trump Ends Campaign...
Things That Make You Go Hmm Like ...Why Do We Know So Little...
VIP
Biden WH's Final Pitches for Harris Will Have Team Kamala Wishing They Could...
Remember Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif? Yeah, He's a Man and the Left Celebrated...
Final Polls, Final Ads: The People Versus the Regime!
LOVE to See It! Elon Musk's MOM Maye Musk Takes Harry Sisson and...
NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible,...
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in...
New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help...
Grammy-Winning Music Producer, Film Composer Quincy Jones Dead at 91
CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election...
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With...

HAAA! John Cusack Crawls Out From Under His Bridge to Say Something ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious About Tim Walz

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on November 04, 2024
Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP

You guys remember John Cusack, right? The Gen-X has-been who lost his marbles, blocked everyone on X who isn't a complete communist nutbag, and only pokes his balding head out to say really stupid stuff here and there? Welp, what he said here about Tim Walz is pretty damn eye-opening AND accidentally hilarious considering most everyone, even crazed, frothy-mouthed Leftists, think she chose poorly.

Advertisement

To be fair, we imagine it's the Communist background that Cusack likes most about Walz.

Or maybe it's the clapping and foot-stomping? Yeah, we got nothin'. 

Yeah, we laughed as well.

We can't say for sure that he's not ... so ... 

But probably for a very different reason. We sincerely doubt Cusack thinks she made a good choice because it's helping Trump win.

If we're being fair, and c'mon, Twitchy is all about being FAIR you know, we imagine it was very difficult to find someone weirder and more unlikable than Kamala Harris. 

Ahem.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Meep.

Yes, Kamala clearly has the best taste when it comes to picking out the men in her life.

Totally.

===========================================================================

Related:

LOVE to See It! Elon Musk's MOM Maye Musk Takes Harry Sisson and His Silly Little Leftist Lies APART

NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign

Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Blistering Back and Forth About Trump

Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens

She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will Happen if Trump Wins
Doug P.
Remember Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif? Yeah, He's a Man and the Left Celebrated Him Punching Women
Amy Curtis
Things That Make You Go Hmm Like ...Why Do We Know So Little About Trump's Pennsylvania Shooter
justmindy
Not Biased at All Former Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Claims Trump Ends Campaign on a Dark Note
justmindy
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Back and Forth About Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement