HAAA! John Cusack Crawls Out From Under His Bridge to Say Something ACCIDENTALLY Hilarious About Tim Walz

You guys remember John Cusack, right? The Gen-X has-been who lost his marbles, blocked everyone on X who isn't a complete communist nutbag, and only pokes his balding head out to say really stupid stuff here and there? Welp, what he said here about Tim Walz is pretty damn eye-opening AND accidentally hilarious considering most everyone, even crazed, frothy-mouthed Leftists, think she chose poorly.

Tim Walz was the best decision Harris made. — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 3, 2024

To be fair, we imagine it's the Communist background that Cusack likes most about Walz.

Or maybe it's the clapping and foot-stomping? Yeah, we got nothin'.

Yeah, we laughed as well.

Is cusack always drunk? — dankbubba, #MAGA #TRUMP2024 #ChiefsKingdom (@dank1j) November 4, 2024

We can't say for sure that he's not ... so ...

But probably for a very different reason. We sincerely doubt Cusack thinks she made a good choice because it's helping Trump win.

Some believe that in order to look good you need someone lesser at your side. She seems to have done pretty well. — Paul Baker (@DesertRat_1958) November 4, 2024

If we're being fair, and c'mon, Twitchy is all about being FAIR you know, we imagine it was very difficult to find someone weirder and more unlikable than Kamala Harris.

Ahem.

Yes, it is right up there with picking the woman-hitting, nanny-impregnating adulterer Doug Emhoff. — Beloved Sparrow (@jbg965) November 4, 2024

Meep.

Yes, Kamala clearly has the best taste when it comes to picking out the men in her life.

Totally.

