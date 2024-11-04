NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible,...
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in...
New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help...
Grammy-Winning Music Producer, Film Composer Quincy Jones Dead at 91
CNN Anchor Kasie Hunt Has a Fair & Balanced Summary of Tomorrow's Election...
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With...
VIP
No, Desperate, Moronic Kamala Supporters, Abortion Laws Do NOT Ban Ectopic Pregnancies ......
We Have a Country to Save
She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Poli...
CBS News' Steps on a 'Journalism' Rake Warning About False Claims Ahead of...
HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre...
GRRL BYE! Kamala DODGING Question on CA Prop-36 Because 'It's Sunday Before the...
'SUCK IT, NBC!' NBC Forced to Give Trump Free Ad DURING Sunday Night...
Bridget Phetasy Lays Out Why Trump Is the ONLY Choice This Election (Even...

LOVE to See It! Elon Musk's MOM Maye Musk Takes Harry Sisson and His Silly Little Leftist Lies APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There are a LOT of things we're looking forward to with the end of this election season, and near or at the top is Harry Sisson pretending to have an original thought in his little head that isn't paid for by the Democratic machine going away. He and his pals are like an annoying boy band without the fun dancing and singing, you know?

Advertisement

Case in point, Sisson thought he was making a really good point here about Republicans.

Hint, he was not.

Watch:

Ok, so maybe they didn't pay him for that one because it was really really really stupid, even for Harry.

Elon Musk's mom, the lovely Maye Musk, had this to say about the young Sisson:

Why not both?

He's insincere? Gosh, that's shocking.

Ahem.

It's a fair point, what happens down the road for Sisson and the other 'influencers' who were bought off by the Democrats first to support Joe Biden and then to magically fall in line and support Kamala? Eventually the lucrative Dem money is bound to dry up and when employers see these videos and know he was paid to make them ...

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hrm.

Then again, Harvard accepted a doorknob like David Hogg for being an 'influencer' so we suppose anything is possible.

We'd give it a try but pretty sure we'd just end up with a nasty headache.

Hey, that's what we said!

===========================================================================

Related:

NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign

Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Blistering Back and Forth About Trump

New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help Illegals 'Break Into' America

Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens

She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

===========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK HARRY SISSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign
Sam J.
FATALITY! Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Back and Forth About Trump
Sam J.
She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence
Sam J.
Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens
Sam J.
HATE TV --> PANICKED Joe Scarborough Goes After Trump Supporters' PARENTS in Bizarre MELTDOWN (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement