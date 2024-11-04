LOVE to See It! Elon Musk's MOM Maye Musk Takes Harry Sisson and His Silly Little Leftist Lies APART

There are a LOT of things we're looking forward to with the end of this election season, and near or at the top is Harry Sisson pretending to have an original thought in his little head that isn't paid for by the Democratic machine going away. He and his pals are like an annoying boy band without the fun dancing and singing, you know?

Advertisement

Case in point, Sisson thought he was making a really good point here about Republicans.

Hint, he was not.

Watch:

DEMOCRAT INFLUENCER MOCKS REPUBLICANS



Harry Sisson: “According to Republicans, if you’re an immigrant and you get a speeding ticket, you should be deported.



But if you’re Donald Trump and commit felonies, you should become President of the U.S. Got it.”



Source: TikTok pic.twitter.com/tG7VxHSU2i — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 4, 2024

Ok, so maybe they didn't pay him for that one because it was really really really stupid, even for Harry.

Elon Musk's mom, the lovely Maye Musk, had this to say about the young Sisson:

My mom often said, you cannot argue with people who are stupid or crazy. He seems more stupid than crazy. https://t.co/EyKkKhmnt6 — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) November 4, 2024

Why not both?

He’s disingenuous as hell. I’ve been on spaces with him. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2024

He's insincere? Gosh, that's shocking.

Ahem.

He was smart enough to accept huge sums of money from the Kamala Harris campaign to be their personal pawn, but he was too stupid to realize that this would backfire in the long run. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) November 4, 2024

It's a fair point, what happens down the road for Sisson and the other 'influencers' who were bought off by the Democrats first to support Joe Biden and then to magically fall in line and support Kamala? Eventually the lucrative Dem money is bound to dry up and when employers see these videos and know he was paid to make them ...

Hrm.

Then again, Harvard accepted a doorknob like David Hogg for being an 'influencer' so we suppose anything is possible.

Imagine being that confidently stupid — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) November 4, 2024

We'd give it a try but pretty sure we'd just end up with a nasty headache.

He's both, ma'am. — DARK MAGA ᑕOᑌᑎTᖇY ᔕᑭᗩᑕEᔕ™ 🦎 (@country_spaces) November 4, 2024

Hey, that's what we said!

===========================================================================

Related:

NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign

Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Blistering Back and Forth About Trump

New REPORT Shows Kamala Used TAX DOLLARS to Pay U.N. Officials to Help Illegals 'Break Into' America



Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens

She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

===========================================================================