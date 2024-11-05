REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT Add Up for a Kamala Win (Watch)

While we certainly do not want to give our readers the impression that Trump has this in the bag so they don't need to vote (go vote if you haven't already, take 10 Republicans with you and vote vote vote) we just HAD to share this with all of you. There is something rather delicious in watching people who can't deal with reality having to deal with reality, especially when it comest to numbers and math.

Sounds like according to this CNN analyst, the numbers do not add up for a Kamala win:

"The math doesn't work. The Democrats are down 1.7 million early votes in the battleground states in urban areas."



"They are down 1.4 million votes in the battleground states among women voters."



"Rural voters have overperformed early by 300,000."



"Democrats have to win their… pic.twitter.com/zarBQ7RY7o — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2024

The post continues:

"Democrats have to win their races early. Republicans generally win them on election day." "The margins don't add up right now for the Democrats in any of these battleground states," @marc_lotter said. You can see that math is considered 'hate speech' to these triggered CNN journos

Sorry, but we've been informed MANY times that math is racist ... but then again, we suppose it could be hate speech as well.

Looking at the tea leaves in Georgia, there appears to be a lack of Black voter enthusiasm for Kamala compared to prior Democratic presidential candidates.



She might actually be a worse candidate than Joe Biden! 😂 pic.twitter.com/uF8WRKfDxR — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 5, 2024

So let it be said, so let it be done.

Republicans must vote, vote, vote!



Do not be complacent.



Early lead is not dispositive. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) November 5, 2024

All of this being said, no matter how good you think the numbers look, you have to vote. You must vote. Republicans must vote. Don't take for granted that we have momentum or even that the math does not add up for Kamala.

Anything can happen, we've seen it firsthand and in real-time. Pipes magically burst for example.

Ahem.

Did we mention you should get out and vote?

