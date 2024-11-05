Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why...
Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes...
VIP
Tale of 2 Campaigns: Trump Ends His Dancing With YUGE Crowd, Kamala Ends...
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing...
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Wa...
Plane Exhausted: Kamala Appears to Have Lost Her Fight on Final Flight from...
Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm
VIP
I'm Worried About the Election, but So Are Kamala Harris' Supporters
Dueling Pollsters Show Nevada As a Toss-Up or Leaning Trump, No Wonder...
Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes...
Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania
Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel Bombed Children Waiting for Polio Vaccine
Abortion and COVID Obsessed Doctor Wonders How the Election is Even Close

*REEE* Watch CNN Panel's FACES As Analyst Explains How the Math Does NOT Add Up for a Kamala Win (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on November 05, 2024
Meme

While we certainly do not want to give our readers the impression that Trump has this in the bag so they don't need to vote (go vote if you haven't already, take 10 Republicans with you and vote vote vote) we just HAD to share this with all of you. There is something rather delicious in watching people who can't deal with reality having to deal with reality, especially when it comest to numbers and math.

Advertisement

Sounds like according to this CNN analyst, the numbers do not add up for a Kamala win:

The post continues:

"Democrats have to win their races early. Republicans generally win them on election day."

"The margins don't add up right now for the Democrats in any of these battleground states," @marc_lotter said.

You can see that math is considered 'hate speech' to these triggered CNN journos 

Sorry, but we've been informed MANY times that math is racist ... but then again, we suppose it could be hate speech as well.

So let it be said, so let it be done.

All of this being said, no matter how good you think the numbers look, you have to vote. You must vote. Republicans must vote. Don't take for granted that we have momentum or even that the math does not add up for Kamala.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Anything can happen, we've seen it firsthand and in real-time. Pipes magically burst for example.

Ahem.

Did we mention you should get out and vote?

===========================================================================

Related:

Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

NO Enthusiasm: David Axelrod's HONESTY Could be the End of Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No Good Campaign

Megyn Kelly ENDS Bulwarker Tim Miller for Bringing Up HER KIDS in Blistering Back and Forth About Trump

Kamala Supporters Asked to Put Their Money Where Their Big Mouths Are With Illegals & WATCH What Happens

She's Gonna BLOOOW! Scott Jennings Drives CNN Analyst Into VISIBLE Breakdown Debating Political Violence

===========================================================================

Tags: CNN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS
Sam J.
Abort ... ABORT! Rob Reiner's Transphobic Tweet About Kamala, Birth, and Democracy Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Plane Exhausted: Kamala Appears to Have Lost Her Fight on Final Flight from Pennsylvania
Warren Squire
EN FUEGO: Megyn Kelly Brings the HEAT at Trump Rally in Fiery Closing Message to Women and Men
Grateful Calvin
Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm
justmindy
Fool of Hard Knocks: Kamala Slammed for Obviously Staged Neighborhood Canvassing Video (Watch)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Leaves CNN Panel Speechless Breaking Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Why Kamala SUCKS Sam J.
Advertisement