HA! Looks FAMILIAR! Rachel Maddow Tearily Sputtering as Trump Wins in LANDSLIDE Reminds Us of 2016 -Watch

Last night (or rather earlier this morning) as we watched the polls rolling in and it became more and more clear that Trump was going to win, we started paying special attention to Rachel Maddow because WE KNEW she would blow. Back in 2016 when Trump beat Hillary she had the meltdown of the night so we were pretty sure she'd lose her marbles at some point.

Advertisement

And we were not disappointed.

Seems Rachel thinks voters PUNISHED Kamala.

SHE'S A VICTIM YOU GUYS.

These people.

Watch:

Rachel Maddow is mad that voters punished Kamala Harris for her sparking the inflation crisis: "Inflation is back to where it was!"



Maddow apparently does not understand that inflation coming down does not mean that prices go down. pic.twitter.com/Z7dWWH3Wmx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2024

Tell us you don't understand economics without telling us you don't understand economics, Kamala.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow struggles to get her words out and splutters as she has to report on Trump’s landslide.



pic.twitter.com/DpZZmKtOE6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2024

Awww, someone is upset.

Gotta love it.

When you make millions a year, you probably don't notice when a grocery store run costs $150 when it cost $100 just a few years ago. — Cthocas (@cthocas) November 6, 2024

The degree of her disconnect from the reality of ordinary Americans is astounding — Doc Contrarian (@DocContrarian) November 6, 2024

Millionaires are not affected. She probably has a maid go buy her groceries. — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) November 6, 2024

And there's the real disconnect here, Democrats have become the party of the wealthy, the elite, and have no idea what it's like to live in this crap economy that the Biden/Harris administration handed to us.

That Kamala handed to us.

Seems America handed it BACK last night.

===========================================================================

Related:

Ok, THIS Is Just RIDICULOUSLY Pathetic: Kamala BUSTED Faking a Phone Call With a Supposed Voter (Watch)

BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon

Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told Her They're Voting Kamala

James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post on Why He Voted TRUMP

Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn Kelly and Just GUESS How That Went



===========================================================================