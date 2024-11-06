ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Here Are the Top 20 LEFTY Meltdowns of Election Night...
HA! Looks FAMILIAR! Rachel Maddow Tearily Sputtering as Trump Wins in LANDSLIDE Reminds Us of 2016 -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:15 AM on November 06, 2024

Last night (or rather earlier this morning) as we watched the polls rolling in and it became more and more clear that Trump was going to win, we started paying special attention to Rachel Maddow because WE KNEW she would blow. Back in 2016 when Trump beat Hillary she had the meltdown of the night so we were pretty sure she'd lose her marbles at some point.

Advertisement

And we were not disappointed.

Seems Rachel thinks voters PUNISHED Kamala.

SHE'S A VICTIM YOU GUYS.

These people.

Watch:

Tell us you don't understand economics without telling us you don't understand economics, Kamala.

Awww, someone is upset.

Gotta love it.

And there's the real disconnect here, Democrats have become the party of the wealthy, the elite, and have no idea what it's like to live in this crap economy that the Biden/Harris administration handed to us.

That Kamala handed to us.

Seems America handed it BACK last night.

