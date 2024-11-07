Hang THIS 1 IN the Louvre! Rick Wilson Recorded His Election Predictions and...
According to a Weepy Jimmy Kimmel Most Voters Are Really Stupid Racists Who...
*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's...
No WONDER Beyoncé Didn't Perform! LOL! Kamala Officially BROKE As a Joke After...
'So Broken It's Finally Funny': Stephen Colbert Upset Majority of Americans Voted Against...
Work Ethic, Dedication, and Persistence: The Legacy of Scott Presler
Doomed to Fail: Maddow's Manipulative Plan to Invade MAGA Spaces to Convert Trump...
From 'Sharp as a Tack' to Start the Attack: Dems Blame Biden for...
Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
New York Times: 'America Hires a Strongman' With an Authoritarian Style of Governance
‘The View’ Declares ‘It Would Help If We Could Regulate Social Media’
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have...
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Cry Over...
'Dancing Queen' Tim Walz's Weird Waltz on the National Stage Finally Winds Down

Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on November 07, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Finally. 

It's HAPPENED.

We've been waiting for years and years and years and years and YEARS ... but it's true, the moment is upon us all. Sound the horns! Bang the drums! It's time to celebrate even more than we have been since Trump WON.

Barbra Streisand has no words left now that Trump whooped Kamala Harris in a what can only be called a LANDSLIDE. 

Don't take our word for it, see for yourselves:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

Babs with perhaps the most impressive self-own we've ever been privileged enough to point and laugh at. This was YUGE. We imagine you can already guess how this worked out for the 'Funny Girl':

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA

So do we.

Funny how that works. She means she's out of words NOW though. Totally.

*SNORT* SPECTACULAR Thread Goes Clip-By-Clip Showing The View's EPIC Meltdown Over Trump's WIN (Watch)
Sam J.
Seems simple enough.

Hallelujah.

Right? Joy. Winning. Prosperity. America. Freedom. Etc.

We love that. So much.

===========================================================================

