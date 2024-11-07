Barbra Streisand Posts Biggest, BESTEST, Most Hilarious Self-Own of ALL Self-Owns EVER After Trump Wins

Finally.

It's HAPPENED.

We've been waiting for years and years and years and years and YEARS ... but it's true, the moment is upon us all. Sound the horns! Bang the drums! It's time to celebrate even more than we have been since Trump WON.

Barbra Streisand has no words left now that Trump whooped Kamala Harris in a what can only be called a LANDSLIDE.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourselves:

There are no words left. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 6, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA

Babs with perhaps the most impressive self-own we've ever been privileged enough to point and laugh at. This was YUGE. We imagine you can already guess how this worked out for the 'Funny Girl':

Don't worry, I found some extra words you could use! Just say, "Alexa, sell my houses and book me a flight to London." #GladToHelp https://t.co/4Tq5fhQjx5 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 7, 2024

Heh.

When he stops bringing you flowers : https://t.co/tM2CPobW1r — cobra (@cobracommandr15) November 7, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

I think, “Now boarding…” has a nice ring to it. https://t.co/bUksQXlfyt — Anahn E. Moo® 🌳🪓 (@anahnemoo) November 7, 2024

So do we.

Oh Thank God. I was afraid you would have lots of words. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) November 7, 2024

Well you managed to write 5 words here. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2024

Funny how that works. She means she's out of words NOW though. Totally.

So shut up then. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 7, 2024

Seems simple enough.

We’ve been waiting for this moment, Barb. The moment you’re finally speechless. — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) November 6, 2024

Hallelujah.

I can think of one word: joy. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 6, 2024

Right? Joy. Winning. Prosperity. America. Freedom. Etc.

Have you moved to Canada yet? pic.twitter.com/uXa8Zb7ZhW — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 6, 2024

I have a few:



Donald Trump is the President of the United States. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) November 6, 2024

We love that. So much.

