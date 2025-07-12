Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP Wants to 'Bury' Voters

This writer has often noted that the Democratic Party engages in massive projection. It's textbook Psych 101: whatever the Democrats accuse Republicans of doing, it's something the Democrats themselves are doing.

So when this writer saw Jasmine Crockett claim the GOP wants to 'bury' its constituents, it was another entry in the Projection files.

WATCH:

Deranged Jasmine Crockett: Republicans have decided they want to "bury their constituents” instead of helping them live. pic.twitter.com/n9FPtwZCWW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 12, 2025

Of course 'helping them live' means having massive, wasteful, and oppressive government run their lives from cradle to grave.

Crockett promotes elective abortion. She doesn’t get to talk about preserving life. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 12, 2025

Bingo.

I love how the two "journalists" just let her spew her dumb s**t unchallenged. Actually, they may be doing us a favor by not interrupting her. 🤔 — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 12, 2025

This writer noticed that, too: not a single challenge from either so-called journalist.

Because they're not journalists, but stenographers.

Does the left think they are doing something noble and helpful by always putting her on? Like they need new consultants. This is not helpful. For them at least 🤣 — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 12, 2025

Let them keep doing it, though.

I’m so glad President Trump chose Jasmine to lead the Democrats into the abyss. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) July 12, 2025

Couldn't have picked a better representative of the Democrats.

She’s fanning the flames again! SMH! 🤦‍♀️ — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 12, 2025

Yes, she is.

Because what's the only proper response to a political party that wants to harm voters? Violence.

The Democrats know this.

The scary part is that a segment of our adult population actually watches and believes this garbage. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 12, 2025

Very scary.

The next Avenatti of cable news, but different… https://t.co/ZlRpsRzz66 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 12, 2025

Yeah.

@JasmineForUS demonstrates the Democratic Party has no leaders or influence over its members. https://t.co/KICISvMAor — Andrea E (@AAC0519) July 12, 2025

Truth.

@RepJasmine is interviewing to take the place of Joy Reid, another vile bigoted racist who was fired by @MSNBC https://t.co/DvcvGhF8gc — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) July 12, 2025

Would we be surprised if MSNBC hired her?

@MSNBC continues it's hatred of America with their spew receptacle imbecile. https://t.co/UFPU7hA7Xg — RedXTruth America 🌃🌻🌴 (@BlankStare2025) July 12, 2025

We can't despise the media enough.

