JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview
Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect...
Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom...
VIP
Sign Left Behind By Departing State Dept. Officials Helps Prove the Layoffs Were...
Susan Rice Says Trump/Rubio State Dept. Layoffs Are 'Superpower Suicide' While Putin and...
The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Collea...
Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs...
Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s...
No Rhyme or Reason: Brooklyn Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Demand an End to America’s...
The View’s Sunny Hostin Justifies Violence Towards ICE Agents, Says a ‘Reckoning’ is...
AOC Goes ABC: Trump's Been Called This Before and He Made Them Pay
CNN Panel Tries To Shame Scott Jennings for Backing Trump Because They Say...
Glenn Beck Posts Roadside Chat for Trump With Advice on Reported Flap Between...
While L.A. Residents Wait for Building Permits, Karen Bass Is Handing Out MORE...

Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP Wants to 'Bury' Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 12, 2025
Townhall Media

This writer has often noted that the Democratic Party engages in massive projection. It's textbook Psych 101: whatever the Democrats accuse Republicans of doing, it's something the Democrats themselves are doing.

Advertisement

So when this writer saw Jasmine Crockett claim the GOP wants to 'bury' its constituents, it was another entry in the Projection files.

WATCH:

Of course 'helping them live' means having massive, wasteful, and oppressive government run their lives from cradle to grave.

Bingo.

This writer noticed that, too: not a single challenge from either so-called journalist.

Because they're not journalists, but stenographers.

Let them keep doing it, though.

Couldn't have picked a better representative of the Democrats.

Recommended

JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, she is.

Because what's the only proper response to a political party that wants to harm voters? Violence.

The Democrats know this.

Very scary.

Yeah.

Truth.

Would we be surprised if MSNBC hired her?

We can't despise the media enough.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview
Grateful Calvin
Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect L.A. From the Federal Government'
Doug P.
Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom Might Be Screwed
Twitchy Video
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Colleagues
Grateful Calvin
Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs Throwing Bricks at Their Vehicles
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview Grateful Calvin
Advertisement