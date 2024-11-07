HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk

Brandon Friedman is very upset that Democrats don't have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk on their side.

Stop laughing.

Ok fine, laugh. We did. Apparently having all of the legacy media, Big Tech, Hollywood, and SOROS on their side isn't quite enough for the big win. Forget that they DID have a Joe Rogan and an Elon Musk until they got too crazy even for them.

Note, Brandon does not like being reminded of such things and blocks very easily ...

Democrats are going to keep losing until they have their own Joe Rogan, their own Elon Musk and until they create their own alternative to Fox News. It is not good enough to contest conservative messaging in these existing spaces. Democrats must create their own. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 6, 2024

Must create their own? What? YOU HAVE EVERYTHING ALREADY.

Brit Hume with his usual TKO:

Because three broadcast networks, the NY Times, Washington Post & L.A. Times, plus Hollywood luminaries with their big megaphones not to mention CNN and MSNBC are just not enough. Good lord. https://t.co/bwZqEvOiqJ — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 6, 2024

We can't help it, every time we see Brit take someone down we hear him doing so with his very dry, baritone voice which makes it even funnier. And now that we've said it, you'll do the same thing when you read his posts.

You'll hear them in his lovely voice.

Remember when they said the same thing

about conservative talk radio and launched Air America to compete against Rush and others and it went down in glorious failure? — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) November 6, 2024

Oh yeah, Democrats never want to blame themselves for a loss. They never want to look inward and admit perhaps something is off with them and their agenda and platform. No no, they lost because of Rogan and Musk.

No, you dolts, you lost because your platform is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

And speaking of being nuttier than a squirrel's BM:

People saying Harris should have done Joe Rogan are missing the point. That wouldn’t have helped her.



Liberals need to BUILD THEIR OWN JOE ROGAN. Somebody who can speak to the people he speaks to, without being a guy who wants to kiss ass to billionaires like Elon Musk. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 6, 2024

*sigh*

So did the talking points go out or are they really this lost in general? Maybe both.

