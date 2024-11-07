Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Hav...
VIP
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on November 07, 2024

Brandon Friedman is very upset that Democrats don't have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk on their side.

Stop laughing.

Ok fine, laugh. We did. Apparently having all of the legacy media, Big Tech, Hollywood, and SOROS on their side isn't quite enough for the big win. Forget that they DID have a Joe Rogan and an Elon Musk until they got too crazy even for them.

Note, Brandon does not like being reminded of such things and blocks very easily ...

Must create their own? What? YOU HAVE EVERYTHING ALREADY.

Brit Hume with his usual TKO:

We can't help it, every time we see Brit take someone down we hear him doing so with his very dry, baritone voice which makes it even funnier. And now that we've said it, you'll do the same thing when you read his posts.

You'll hear them in his lovely voice.

Oh yeah, Democrats never want to blame themselves for a loss. They never want to look inward and admit perhaps something is off with them and their agenda and platform. No no, they lost because of Rogan and Musk.

No, you dolts, you lost because your platform is nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

And speaking of being nuttier than a squirrel's BM:

*sigh*

So did the talking points go out or are they really this lost in general? Maybe both.

===========================================================================

Tags: BRIT HUME ELON MUSK JOE ROGAN OBAMA

