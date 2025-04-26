Carville’s Spicy Rant: Dems Must Ditch AOC and Bernie’s Chaos for Sane, Winning Leadership

James Carville is sounding the alarm to the Democratic Party and many probably won't like his message. He appeared on a Thursday podcast to give his appraisal. It was mostly about yanking the mantle from folks like AOC and Bernie and giving it to more talented and normal Democrats.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued on Thursday’s episode of the “Politics War Room” podcast that the Democratic Party would be better off if “people like Bernie Sanders and AOC” were no longer defining it.

Carville claimed that Democrats have candidates who are “staggeringly more talented” than Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and it’s time to start getting these alternative candidates in front of voters.

Meanwhile, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have been gaining influence through their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour across the country, quickly becoming the face of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to make her presidential ambitions known, but many politicos, including FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver, are predicting that she will be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2028 election.

The 80-year-old Democratic strategist emphasized the party’s deep talent pool that they should be showcasing to help redefine its identity.

“There’s truly depth and talent in the Democratic Party and the faster that we can get them on the field and people seeing them, and the sooner we can get people like Bernie Sanders and AOC not defining who the party is, the better off we’re going to be,” Carville argued.