So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath'...
Wisconsin Democrat Claims Judge ‘Obstructed Fascism’
WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their...
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal...
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
BBC Arabic’s Hateful and Anti-Semitic Rant, Brought to You by British Taxpayers’ Wallets
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for...
Stephen A. Smith Agrees Shedeur Sanders Is Victim of ‘Kaepernick-Level Collusion’
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
VIP
Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide Stings, But Prank Callers Add Insult to Injury with...
The Great Blue Suit Scandal: Lefties LOSE THEIR MINDS Over Trump's Funeral Attire
Adam Schiff Didn't Want Biden's Pardon but Watch His Weasel Spin About Not...
Requiescat In Pace: World Leaders and Faithful Gather at the Vatican to Pay...
Jamaal Bowman Pulls the Alarm: The NFL is 'Afraid' of Shedeur Sanders Because...

Carville’s Spicy Rant: Dems Must Ditch AOC and Bernie’s Chaos for Sane, Winning Leadership

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on April 26, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

James Carville is sounding the alarm to the Democratic Party and many probably won't like his message. He appeared on a Thursday podcast to give his appraisal. It was mostly about yanking the mantle from folks like AOC and Bernie and giving it to more talented and normal Democrats. 

Advertisement

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued on Thursday’s episode of the “Politics War Room” podcast that the Democratic Party would be better off if “people like Bernie Sanders and AOC” were no longer defining it.

Carville claimed that Democrats have candidates who are “staggeringly more talented” than Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and it’s time to start getting these alternative candidates in front of voters.

Meanwhile, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have been gaining influence through their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour across the country, quickly becoming the face of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to make her presidential ambitions known, but many politicos, including FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver, are predicting that she will be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2028 election.

The 80-year-old Democratic strategist emphasized the party’s deep talent pool that they should be showcasing to help redefine its identity.

“There’s truly depth and talent in the Democratic Party and the faster that we can get them on the field and people seeing them, and the sooner we can get people like Bernie Sanders and AOC not defining who the party is, the better off we’re going to be,” Carville argued.  

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The Democrats seem to be hanging their hopes on AOC, so it doesn't seem to be sinking in with the DNC leadership. 

Unfortunately, it seems the Democrats have veered wildly left and there isn't much room left for sane people.

Oh, please! That's a terrible mental picture! Brain bleach needed immediately!

The bar is low.

Even broken clocks are right twice a day.

Advertisement

That about sums it up.

It's a win for sanity, at least.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT DNC JAMES CARVILLE AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
WOMP WOMP: Frank Luntz Panel Destroys Media Lie That Trump Voters Regret Their Choice
Amy Curtis
So It's No Longer a Call to Violence, Huh? NBC News Notes 'Bloodbath' at DOJ As Trump Admin Cleans House
Amy Curtis
American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
Brett T.
Montana's GOP-Led Housing Revolution: Bold Reforms Leave Democrats Stunned
justmindy
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal Illegal Arrests In Fla.
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan Amy Curtis
Advertisement