Carville’s Spicy Rant: Dems Must Ditch AOC and Bernie’s Chaos for Sane, Winning Leadership

James Carville is sounding the alarm to the Democratic Party and many probably won't like his message. He appeared on a Thursday podcast to give his appraisal. It was mostly about yanking the mantle from folks like AOC and Bernie and giving it to more talented and normal Democrats.
James Carville says Democrats need to stop letting Bernie Sanders and AOC define the party https://t.co/m7gBIxSJy3 pic.twitter.com/GIDByEVa7m— New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2025
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville argued on Thursday’s episode of the “Politics War Room” podcast that the Democratic Party would be better off if “people like Bernie Sanders and AOC” were no longer defining it.
Carville claimed that Democrats have candidates who are “staggeringly more talented” than Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and it’s time to start getting these alternative candidates in front of voters.
Meanwhile, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have been gaining influence through their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour across the country, quickly becoming the face of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez has yet to make her presidential ambitions known, but many politicos, including FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver, are predicting that she will be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2028 election.
The 80-year-old Democratic strategist emphasized the party’s deep talent pool that they should be showcasing to help redefine its identity.
“There’s truly depth and talent in the Democratic Party and the faster that we can get them on the field and people seeing them, and the sooner we can get people like Bernie Sanders and AOC not defining who the party is, the better off we’re going to be,” Carville argued.
The Democrats seem to be hanging their hopes on AOC, so it doesn't seem to be sinking in with the DNC leadership.
I would agree. The Democrats need to go back towards the middle. It’s pretty apparent that they don’t do extreme well. https://t.co/OaOBnhH1tc— Nicholas Robertson (@N__S__Robertson) April 26, 2025
Unfortunately, it seems the Democrats have veered wildly left and there isn't much room left for sane people.
$5 he's not wearing pants. https://t.co/ufYz8B7ehc— Redneck Yoda (@DagobahCreek) April 26, 2025
Oh, please! That's a terrible mental picture! Brain bleach needed immediately!
Too late. https://t.co/jMdeVVfP9d— The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) April 26, 2025
Smartest things Carville has said in a while 🤣— Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) April 26, 2025
The bar is low.
Too late. You're stuck with them and everything their idiocy reaps.— Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) April 26, 2025
They should let an 80 year old wack job who said ‘no way Trump wins’ direct them.— Dave Ruggles (@adiosillinois) April 26, 2025
Finally he says something worthwhile— Lady Chance (@Cel2828) April 26, 2025
Even broken clocks are right twice a day.
That’s one thing I can agree with Carville on….— Dennis Haub🇺🇸 (@dennis_haub) April 26, 2025
That about sums it up.
Hopefully, Bernie and AOC will continue their radicalism tour.— SeekingTruth (@envisionalt7) April 26, 2025
Their Leftist Extremism is continuing to push the majority of Democrat voters, who are centrist, out of the party.
Those voters who can no longer support the Leftist insanity end up voting for Republicans, whose… pic.twitter.com/XVjAWNUhrQ
It's a win for sanity, at least.
