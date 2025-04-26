We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal Illegal Arrests In Fla.

Alert the Democrat leadership! More of the salt of the earth people who are in that party's most coveted demographic have been picked up in the latest ICE sweep in Florida.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has some of the details about what the Left might call "Operation Literally Hitler." Too bad for these guys there aren't a few Judge Dugan types on the bench in the Sunshine State:

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained some of the ICE arrests from Operation Tidal Wave, a massive operation in FL w/ ICE & FL law enforcement partnering to make 800 arrests in 4 days this week, including a Colombian murderer, MS-13 & 18th Street members, & a Russian w/ Interpol Red Notice… pic.twitter.com/QqSsAuJcAx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 26, 2025

Here are some of the people who Sen. Van Hollen might want to head to Florida (with his margarita blender) and have a friendly visit with:

JOSE SANCHEZ REYES, a Colombian illegal alien who entered the U.S. as a gotaway. Sanchez Reyes was convicted of homicide in Colombia. RAFAEL JUAREZ CABRERA, a Guatemalan illegal alien & MS-13 gang member who has illegally re-entered the U.S. three times and has been convicted of felony re-entry. SAVVA KLISHCHEVSKII, a Russian illegal alien who has an Interpol Red Notice out of Russia for Vehicular Manslaughter. Aron Isaak MORAZAN-Izaguirre, a Honduran illegal alien & known or suspected terrorist member of the 18th Street gang who has illegally re-entered the U.S. two times. Operation Tidal Wave is still ongoing, as Florida continues to partner tightly with ICE to cooperate with and enhance the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

Just "model citizens" as Joe Biden once called them with what Nancy Pelosi said was a "spark of divinity."

Operation Tidal Wave is an example of FL and DHS partnering to deliver big results on immigration enforcement and deportations… https://t.co/AgMGAF61hx — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 26, 2025

No other state is working as closely with the Trump admin to remove illegal aliens out of our country.



Great work being done by Florida’s law enforcement and our federal partners. https://t.co/NLCDeDPsrF — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 26, 2025

Well done! The Democrats will be triggered.

Now democrats will make a pilgrimage to Florida to protest their arrest. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 26, 2025

MSNBC-13 won’t be happy about this — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) April 26, 2025

Actually enforcing immigration laws is something only the most authoritarian of authoritarians do -- or at least that's how MSNBC might spin it.