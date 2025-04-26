American-Born 2-Year-Old Allegedly Deported With ‘No Meaningful Process'
We're Waiting for Dems to Go Protest This Latest Round of ICE Criminal Illegal Arrests In Fla.

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on April 26, 2025

Alert the Democrat leadership! More of the salt of the earth people who are in that party's most coveted demographic have been picked up in the latest ICE sweep in Florida.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has some of the details about what the Left might call "Operation Literally Hitler." Too bad for these guys there aren't a few Judge Dugan types on the bench in the Sunshine State:

Here are some of the people who Sen. Van Hollen might want to head to Florida (with his margarita blender) and have a friendly visit with:

JOSE SANCHEZ REYES, a Colombian illegal alien who entered the U.S. as a gotaway.  Sanchez Reyes was convicted of homicide in Colombia. 

RAFAEL JUAREZ CABRERA, a Guatemalan illegal alien & MS-13 gang member who has illegally re-entered the U.S. three times and has been convicted of felony re-entry.  

SAVVA KLISHCHEVSKII, a Russian illegal alien who has an Interpol Red Notice out of Russia for Vehicular Manslaughter. 

Aron Isaak MORAZAN-Izaguirre, a Honduran illegal alien & known or suspected terrorist member of the 18th Street gang who has illegally re-entered the U.S. two times. 

Operation Tidal Wave is still ongoing, as Florida continues to partner tightly with ICE to cooperate with and enhance the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

Just "model citizens" as Joe Biden once called them with what Nancy Pelosi said was a "spark of divinity."

Well done! The Democrats will be triggered.

Actually enforcing immigration laws is something only the most authoritarian of authoritarians do -- or at least that's how MSNBC might spin it.

