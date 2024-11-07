The Hill Moves Onto the Bargaining Stage of Grief, Warns Voters They'll Regret...
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Havin' None OF It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on November 07, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Ann Selzer flushed her entire reputation down the toilet a few days before the election claiming Kamala Harris was ahead of Trump by three points. This would prove embarrassingly wrong as Trump won the state by 13 points making her 16 points OFF.

Ouch, that's not just bad, that's horrific.

Like, 'never trust that woman to do another poll' bad.

So of course, Selzer is not trying to save face and Mollie Hemingway is not at all impressed with it or her:

From The Des Moines Reigster:

In response to a critique that I “manipulated” the data, or had been paid (by some anonymous source, presumably on the Democratic side), or that I was exercising psyops or some sort of voter suppression: I told more than one news outlet that the findings from this last poll could actually energize and activate Republican voters who thought they would likely coast to victory. Maybe that’s what happened.

The team at Selzer & Company has begun a review to raise any plausible question of what happened between Thursday night the previous week, when we finished interviewing, and when the votes were tallied on Tuesday night. That work has begun, but it will be awhile before it is complete.

*eye roll*

Who falls for this, indeed.

She also intended for it to hurt Trump.

Same bro, same.

===========================================================================

Tags: IOWA KAMALA HARRIS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

