Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Havin' None OF It

As Twitchy readers know, Ann Selzer flushed her entire reputation down the toilet a few days before the election claiming Kamala Harris was ahead of Trump by three points. This would prove embarrassingly wrong as Trump won the state by 13 points making her 16 points OFF.

Ouch, that's not just bad, that's horrific.

Like, 'never trust that woman to do another poll' bad.

So of course, Selzer is not trying to save face and Mollie Hemingway is not at all impressed with it or her:

Ann Selzer says maybe her poll showing Harris would win Iowa by 3 (she lost by 13.2%) motivated GOP to vote harder, or maybe it was massive late break to Trump. Who falls for this? Can we all please not next time? https://t.co/AfVmZ7Yws9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 7, 2024

From The Des Moines Reigster:

In response to a critique that I “manipulated” the data, or had been paid (by some anonymous source, presumably on the Democratic side), or that I was exercising psyops or some sort of voter suppression: I told more than one news outlet that the findings from this last poll could actually energize and activate Republican voters who thought they would likely coast to victory. Maybe that’s what happened. The team at Selzer & Company has begun a review to raise any plausible question of what happened between Thursday night the previous week, when we finished interviewing, and when the votes were tallied on Tuesday night. That work has begun, but it will be awhile before it is complete.

*eye roll*

Who falls for this, indeed.

When you sell out your credibility for a totally losing cause — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 7, 2024

It was a clear outlier, the crosstabs and sample were whacked out. It shouldn't have been reported at all, as it was obviously garbage, unless it could be repeated. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 7, 2024

She wrote this in her article. Lol. If she believes this, she necessarily believes the opposite. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 7, 2024

Nah, it was an attempt to boost Kamala, and it didn't work. — John Wasmund (@john_wasmund) November 7, 2024

She also intended for it to hurt Trump.

Same bro, same.

