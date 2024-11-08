VIP
Of ALL the Groups Kamala Lost, the 1 She BARELY Kept By 1 POINT Says SO Much About OBAMA & It Ain't Good

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

FINALLY, the Obama magic is starting to wear off in this country. His slick, super-cool, dapper act hiding a very dangerous, divisive, hate-filled agenda is starting to grow old, and even the people who voted for him just BARELY went to Kamala.

Trump came within one point of this demographic ... ONE.

Almost as if they're onto the Democrats and their BS marketing focused on dividing us into convenient buckets instead of seeing us as individual Americans. You love to see it.

One. Point.

That's amazing.

And you know it's something that will have Obama making that same angry, tired face he made while he lied to Kamala supporters about the 'very fine people' nonsense and shamed black men for not supporting her more.

It's over. He should truly retire and never bother America again.

Because it did.

Could look at it that way too - they grew up.

See AOC.

That's why.

There was a true and real shift, almost as if America HAD to go through four years of Biden/Harris (Obama/Rice) to really understand what's at stake and WHO the progressive, modern-day Left has truly become. Today's Democratic Party is about anger, revenge, division, resentment ... 

That's why so many of them have jumped ship and voted for Trump.

And RFK Jr., of course.

Best of all, they've done it to themselves.

