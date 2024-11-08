THIS! Joe Rogan DEBUNKS Lefty's Conspiracy Theory About Trump and Russia in One Hilariously PERFECT Post

Cue. The. Shrieking.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

While we're not seeing a huge movement around the Left blaming Russia for Trump's win, we know it's coming. We're seeing rumblings of it all over the place; that even the Left knows they've overplayed that hand says a lot. No no, they're actually blaming the Jews.

No, we're not making that up:

2020: The winner got 81.3 million votes during a pandemic.



2024: A convicted felon won with...72.4 million.



No. The election was stolen by Netanyahu's spy network. pic.twitter.com/ZuhWQppmJg — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) November 6, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

In the meantime, Joe Rogan pointed out what's REALLY happening with Russia and Trump and it's spot freakin' on:

You know when your dad used to come home from work and you’re about to get f*cked up because you’ve been a little sh*t all day? Well… pic.twitter.com/3XL23fwDWO — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) November 7, 2024

Exactly.

Trump hasn't even officially taken over yet and ALREADY the bad guys are on alert. Almost as if the adults truly are in power again. Oh, we know, Democrats like to pretend they're the adults but looking back at the last four years ... yeah, not buying it. Not even a little bit.

It's happening all over the world.

Just shows the power this man has. — Colin Bullshit, The Journalist (@colinurbuddy) November 7, 2024

Hamas calling for an end to the war.

Putin already willing to discuss an end to the Ukraine invasion.

The boss is back and they know it.

