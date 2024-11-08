Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again...
Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on November 08, 2024
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, Scott Jennings is an all-around bada*s when it comes to dismantling entire panels of lefties on CNN. He has truly become one of our favorite people to watch and write about, mainly because he makes the Left CRAZY. He sort of reminds this editor of Sean Spicier ... you guys remember that parody account? He/she was AWESOME.

Welp, Jennings is no parody and he absolutely worked a leftist 'comedian' named Pete Dominick on CNN last night who insisted Trump called vets 'losers and suckers,' even though everyone and their uncle knows that was debunked by John Bolton who is no fan of Trump.

Seems Dominck is still a little butthurt over the appearance so he shared a piece from Mediaite and whined about 'bullies'.

Oh brother.

Waaaaaanh.

Just guess how this is going over on X:

HAAAA

We see what our favorite chimp in the world did there. Women, stop shaving your heads, it doesn't keep Trump from winning the presidency.

You'd think? But the guy does have Colbert in his bio so ... eh.

Hilarious, right?

Certainly seems that way.

Someone sounds like a sore loser.

And fin.

===========================================================================

