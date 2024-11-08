Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires

As Twitchy readers know, Scott Jennings is an all-around bada*s when it comes to dismantling entire panels of lefties on CNN. He has truly become one of our favorite people to watch and write about, mainly because he makes the Left CRAZY. He sort of reminds this editor of Sean Spicier ... you guys remember that parody account? He/she was AWESOME.

Advertisement

Welp, Jennings is no parody and he absolutely worked a leftist 'comedian' named Pete Dominick on CNN last night who insisted Trump called vets 'losers and suckers,' even though everyone and their uncle knows that was debunked by John Bolton who is no fan of Trump.

Seems Dominck is still a little butthurt over the appearance so he shared a piece from Mediaite and whined about 'bullies'.

Oh brother.

I hate bullies most. https://t.co/KE8LJjgczv — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) November 8, 2024

Waaaaaanh.

Just guess how this is going over on X:

I’m begging you ladies to stop shaving your heads. It was just one election. You’ll get over it. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 8, 2024

HAAAA

We see what our favorite chimp in the world did there. Women, stop shaving your heads, it doesn't keep Trump from winning the presidency.

Aren't comedians supposed to be funny? — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 8, 2024

You'd think? But the guy does have Colbert in his bio so ... eh.

lol you think you come out of this looking good💀 — Luke (@Lukes292) November 8, 2024

Hilarious, right?

I’ve been saying it for years — & Jennings is absolutely correct — the Afghan debacle was the pivot point for the Biden-Harris Admin. It exposed them as not just incompetent, but uncaring. They never owned up to their failure & voters punished them for it.pic.twitter.com/IEK30WlXoL — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 8, 2024

Certainly seems that way.

You lost the election, that exchange, control of your emotions, and your hair. — G (@stevensongs) November 8, 2024

Scott Jennings presented himself professionally, backing his points with facts and empirical data. Your emotional reaction, profanity and now name-calling in response is unprofessional and unhinged. — Jason_FLMAN🐊 (@jason_flman) November 8, 2024

Someone sounds like a sore loser.

You mean someone who took the high road and didn’t lecture you for the childish tantrum that you through? You looked ridiculous. Grow up. — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) November 8, 2024

Bullies? You acted like a bitch on live television. — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) November 8, 2024

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/9MyfWKzAjc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

And fin.

===========================================================================

Related:

VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them BACK to America

Enjoy the L! Meet the Dozen or So Harpies Behind the KamalaHQ Account AND the Four Men Who Beat Them

'BILLIONS and You Didn't WIN?!' Catfights Break OUT as Teams Biden and Harris Blame EACH OTHER for Loss

THIS! Joe Rogan DEBUNKS Lefty's Conspiracy Theory About Trump and Russia in One Hilariously PERFECT Post

John Podhoretz Nukes Jennifer Rubin FROM ORBIT for Claiming Hitler Is LITERALLY in Power Now and DAMN Son

===========================================================================