SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again and It's Glorious (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on November 10, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We knew SNL would be a hot mess after Trump walloped Kamala Harris earlier this week in the 2024 Presidential Election but we had no idea how willing they would be to show us how badly it broke them ... once again. Yeah, there are some moments where we snickered but overall it's just a really ugly and sideways dig at 47.

Because SNL hasn't been funny in decades and this is all they know how to do.

Watch:

Dana Carvey is almost funny, and clearly he's the funniest and most talented one on that stage. Unfortunately, he comes off sound a bit like his character from Hanz and Franz and YES, this editor totally just dated herself.

His post continues:

... vehicle for deranged leftists who would rather destroy their own careers and show than do something with genuine humor regarding the election not funny."

Decades.

Sad.

Sam J.
Suck it up.

