SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again and It's Glorious (Watch)

We knew SNL would be a hot mess after Trump walloped Kamala Harris earlier this week in the 2024 Presidential Election but we had no idea how willing they would be to show us how badly it broke them ... once again. Yeah, there are some moments where we snickered but overall it's just a really ugly and sideways dig at 47.

Advertisement

Because SNL hasn't been funny in decades and this is all they know how to do.

Watch:

SNL cast members share a post-election message pic.twitter.com/jTXqJCxpIL — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2024

Dana Carvey is almost funny, and clearly he's the funniest and most talented one on that stage. Unfortunately, he comes off sound a bit like his character from Hanz and Franz and YES, this editor totally just dated herself.

That was not funny.



Not in the sense of "Oh you offended me, that was not funny."



But in the sense of "This was forced, contrived, poorly written, ran much too long, was totally devoid of humor or satire, was not at all clever and served only as an immature insult and slander… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 10, 2024

His post continues:

... vehicle for deranged leftists who would rather destroy their own careers and show than do something with genuine humor regarding the election not funny."

And this is why SNL hasn’t been relevant in decades 😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 10, 2024

Decades.

Sad.

Donald Trump is your president losers. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) November 10, 2024

Suck it up.

===========================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION

HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers EPITOME of Loser Left (Watch)



Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires

VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them BACK to America

===========================================================================