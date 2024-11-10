'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY Brutal (Watch)

Scott Jennings is officially our new spirit animal and we sincerely hope Trump sees what a total and complete bada*s he is and picks him to act as his press secretary. Can you guys imagine the legacy media trying to deal with Jennings on a daily basis?

It. Would. Be. Glourious.

Back to the days of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and of course, Kayleigh McEnany.

Honestly, we're just psyched we don't have to watch the angry mop defend lies and BS anymore.

Too honest? We'll apologize later.

Ahem.

Anywho, Jennings is SO good at this that he took time out of his busy day to advise the Democrats on why they lost and will keep losing working-class Americans.

Watch:

Not usually in the biz of advising Dems but until their party becomes something other than a professional fainting society they are gonna struggle with working class Americans. pic.twitter.com/nX07PBOK4n — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 10, 2024

The look on Van Jones face ... that alone is worth a watch.

Even Van Jones laughed at that. 🤣 — Mike (@PartayCaptain) November 10, 2024

Because it was funny as Hell and he knows Democrats don't know if they should wind their butts or wipe their watches.

Fun, ain't it?

Professional fainting society is the line of the week. Brilliant — MTBarry8 (@MTBarry8) November 10, 2024

They’ll never get it. They’ve all doubled down, screaming and yelling at Americans calling them sexist and racist. — pnw Bae 🌲 🌙 (@RaquelWelchh) November 10, 2024

Dems are just doubling down on their lunacy, instead of facing the fact that they have nobody but themselves to blame. — ErinKN (@PatriotErin) November 10, 2024

And let's hope they keep it up for the next four years ... eight years of President Vance or President DeSantis sounds pretty damn good to this editor as well.

America is BACK, baby.

