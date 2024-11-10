Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion...
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY Brutal (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on November 10, 2024
Twitchy

Scott Jennings is officially our new spirit animal and we sincerely hope Trump sees what a total and complete bada*s he is and picks him to act as his press secretary. Can you guys imagine the legacy media trying to deal with Jennings on a daily basis?

It. Would. Be. Glourious.

Back to the days of Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and of course, Kayleigh McEnany.

Honestly, we're just psyched we don't have to watch the angry mop defend lies and BS anymore.

Too honest? We'll apologize later.

Ahem.

Anywho, Jennings is SO good at this that he took time out of his busy day to advise the Democrats on why they lost and will keep losing working-class Americans.

Watch:

The look on Van Jones face ... that alone is worth a watch. 

Because it was funny as Hell and he knows Democrats don't know if they should wind their butts or wipe their watches.

Fun, ain't it?

And let's hope they keep it up for the next four years ... eight years of President Vance or President DeSantis sounds pretty damn good to this editor as well.

America is BACK, baby.

