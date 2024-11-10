Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as Wrong as That Time He Farted on TV

Eric Swalwell is such a toad. We know you know that we know you know that, but at the end of the day you'd think this walking dad-joke would figure out he's just not good at this whole trolling thing and just STFU.

Then again, if he did that we wouldn't be able to write about him as much as we do so this editor has mixed feelings here.

Seems Swalwell thinks it's funny that Nikki Haley will not be in Trump's administration. Anyone who has paid attention to her for the last few years is hardly surprised by this, and nobody feels all that sorry for her.

Even Haley herself seems ok with it:

I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years. pic.twitter.com/6PhWN6xn1B — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 10, 2024

But Swalwell isn't very bright and thought this was an opportunity to be unkind to Haley and mock her.

As we've said many times before, we've seen smarter heads on a mug of beer.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL… https://t.co/cKIMn3MRrQ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 10, 2024

Bro, it's not that funny.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO pic.twitter.com/iftPNVsa1q — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 10, 2024

But that is.

And so is this:

LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL pic.twitter.com/sS6eliraky — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 10, 2024

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/Ci0XDHFR17 — White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) November 10, 2024

LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL.

So there.

