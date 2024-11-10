'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Tru...
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to...
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditu...
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing...
VIP
Leftist's Moment of CLARITY About Why They Lost Will Piss the Left Off...
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY...
Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion...
REEE! Trump Already Working to STOP Tax Payers from Paying for Trans ANYTHING...
SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again...
Mock Draft: As Trump Prepares to 'Draft' His Cabinet Everyone On X Wants...
Something 'Wicked' This Way Comes: Dolls For Oz Movie Musical Mistakenly Have Porn...
VIP
Roseanne Barr Finds the 'Worst Post Anyone Has Ever Posted'
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Declares Elon Musk Co-President
Dude So Upset He’s Going to Leave the US and Move to Hawaii

Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as Wrong as That Time He Farted on TV

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on November 10, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Eric Swalwell is such a toad. We know you know that we know you know that, but at the end of the day you'd think this walking dad-joke would figure out he's just not good at this whole trolling thing and just STFU.

Advertisement

Then again, if he did that we wouldn't be able to write about him as much as we do so this editor has mixed feelings here.

Seems Swalwell thinks it's funny that Nikki Haley will not be in Trump's administration. Anyone who has paid attention to her for the last few years is hardly surprised by this, and nobody feels all that sorry for her.

Even Haley herself seems ok with it:

But Swalwell isn't very bright and thought this was an opportunity to be unkind to Haley and mock her.

As we've said many times before, we've seen smarter heads on a mug of beer.

Bro, it's not that funny.

But that is.

And so is this:

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL.

So there.

===========================================================================

Related:

'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning

Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats, Tells the 'Losers to LOOK IN THE MIRROR' (Watch)

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)

Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and WOW (Watch)

'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY Brutal (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL NIKKI HALEY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
'Country Butt-WHOOPIN'! Scott Jennings Leaves Dana Bash and CNN Panel SPEECHLESS About Trump Reckoning
Sam J.
'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY Brutal (Watch)
Sam J.
SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again and It's Glorious (Watch)
Sam J.
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to LOOK IN THE MIRROR' (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement