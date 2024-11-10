Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to LOOK IN THE MIRROR' (Watch)

If you have any Lefties in your life insisting Kamala Harris lost because Americans are sexist, racist or claiming that somehow, someway Russia magically interfered in the election to help Trump PLEASE, send them this monologue from Bill Maher. Maher has been speaking the truth about the Left and the Democratic Party for months (years) now, and unfortunately for them, they didn't listen.

Advertisement

And THIS is why they really lost.

Watch this:

Compare this monologue to the dishonest, out-of-touch, teary sermons from Kimmel, Colbert et. al.



Bill Maher is the only talk show left with any credibility.pic.twitter.com/0ugXNSNj5A — Will Kingston (@WillKingston) November 9, 2024

Our very favorite line is about white women, they don't want to eff Trump, they just want bacon.

THIS IS NOT DIFFICULT.

Americans are hurting and they have been since ol' Joe and the Hoe entered the White House. Before any of you hate-readers get too angry about what we just wrote there, look at how we spelled it. Sheesh, sexists.

Say what you will about Bill Maher, but you cannot accuse him of mugging for an audience. He’s not afraid to be booed, and he does not care about ratings. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) November 9, 2024

Maher will always have TDS but this is a very good monologue. — 🇺🇸 Critical Based Theorist 🇨🇦 (@s_zumock) November 9, 2024

Bingo.

He is a true old school liberal - the kind I remember from when I was a kid.. they were live and let live hippies and quite anti establishment.. His takes are sometimes a little off but in general he is good at hitting the nail on the head — styggen (@styggen2) November 9, 2024

He is a true Democrat.

Kimmel and Colbert have absolutely abandoned being entertainers — Primetime (@primetimesc2) November 9, 2024

They're far too busy crying about ... we're not sure what.

===========================================================================

Related:

WOOF! Jesse Watters 'Ends Kamala's Career' Going Through Her Campaign's CUH-RAZY Expenditures (Watch)

Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)

Leftist's Moment of CLARITY About Why They Lost Will Piss the Left Off BUT She's 100% SPOT-FREAKING-ON

'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY Brutal (Watch)

SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again and It's Glorious (Watch)

===========================================================================