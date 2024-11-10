Bro, Take the LOL! Eric Swalwell's Dunk on Nikki Haley Goes ALMOST as...
Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats on Their Loss, Tells the 'Losers to LOOK IN THE MIRROR' (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on November 10, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

If you have any Lefties in your life insisting Kamala Harris lost because Americans are sexist, racist or claiming that somehow, someway Russia magically interfered in the election to help Trump PLEASE, send them this monologue from Bill Maher. Maher has been speaking the truth about the Left and the Democratic Party for months (years) now, and unfortunately for them, they didn't listen.

And THIS is why they really lost.

Watch this:

Our very favorite line is about white women, they don't want to eff Trump, they just want bacon.

THIS IS NOT DIFFICULT.

Americans are hurting and they have been since ol' Joe and the Hoe entered the White House. Before any of you hate-readers get too angry about what we just wrote there, look at how we spelled it. Sheesh, sexists.

Bingo.

He is a true Democrat.

They're far too busy crying about ... we're not sure what.

