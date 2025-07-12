Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity of Immigration

We always take polls with a grain of salt, because if they were remotely accurate, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris would have both been President.

And sometimes, it's very clear how the pollsters and journalists are manipulating polls to get the results they want.

This story and its poll fall into the latter category:

Nearly 80% of U.S. adults believe immigration is good for the country, the highest level ever recorded.https://t.co/7Je4d2eJjX — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 11, 2025

Notice what word is conveniently missing from this story?

Illegal.

Here's more:

Nearly eight out of ten U.S. adults believe immigration is good for the country, the highest level ever recorded. A new Gallup poll found 79 percent of Americans now have a positive view of immigrants, reversing a four-year decline with a dramatic 15-point surge. At the same time, the number of people who want to further reduce immigration has dropped from 55 percent in 2024 to just 30 percent today. The shift comes as illegal border crossings have dropped sharply, easing public concerns that had fueled the current administration’s drive for stricter enforcement. The surge in support for immigration has rebounded across party lines, with Republicans showing the most significant jump—climbing from just 50 percent last year to 65 percent today. Democrats meanwhile remain overwhelmingly supportive, with 91 percent believing in the virtues of immigration. The findings, based on a June survey of 1,402 adults, also reveals growing support for citizenship pathways (78 percent, up 8 points) and declining enthusiasm for hard-line policies like mass deportations (down 9 points).

This writer bets good money those polls change dramatically with the addition of that word.

LEGAL immigration. That’s what we support. We have a system for immigrating legally. Follow it or stay out. — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) July 12, 2025

All it takes is an administration willing to enforce the laws.

The left cannot be honest, they have to conflate illegal and legal immigration BECAUSE they know Americans (including Democrat voters) strongly oppose illegal immigration and support deportation of all illegal aliens. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) July 12, 2025

Correct.

The key difference is “legal” immigration vs “illegal” immigration. Everyone I know is for legal immigration but opposes illegals. — Titus (@titus_rules) July 12, 2025

There's a reason Trump won all the swing states, and illegal immigration is it.

Stop confusing the people.



There are 3 separate issues.



1-Asylum



2-Legal immigration where foreign nationals become US citizens.



3-Then there are the 15 million Biden let in unvetted, who we are removing per federal laws. — mke394 (@mke394) July 12, 2025

The confusion is the point.

Legal immigration is absolutely good for the country. https://t.co/R91RE4GQyg — FL410_over_HNL (@InfantryPilot) July 11, 2025

When done properly.

It is- when done legally. And when the asylum system isn’t gamed and abused. If this was the question then it means nothing. https://t.co/nk1AS29nj0 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) July 12, 2025

Less than nothing.

Because the poll isn't reflective of reality.

New talking points are out: emphasize poor conclusions from a badly worded poll that seem to belie the results of several other well done polls showing the exact opposite. https://t.co/AtM7k5uy8u — George Kaplan (@rlohr) July 12, 2025

It's all they've got.

