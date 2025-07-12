Media SPIN: Daily Beast Conveniently Omits the Word 'Illegal' From Poll on Popularity of Immigration

Judge Blocks the Trump Administration From Some Aspects of Its Immigration Sweeps in...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 12, 2025
ImgFlip

We always take polls with a grain of salt, because if they were remotely accurate, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris would have both been President.

And sometimes, it's very clear how the pollsters and journalists are manipulating polls to get the results they want.

This story and its poll fall into the latter category:

Notice what word is conveniently missing from this story?

Illegal.

Here's more:

Nearly eight out of ten U.S. adults believe immigration is good for the country, the highest level ever recorded. A new Gallup poll found 79 percent of Americans now have a positive view of immigrants, reversing a four-year decline with a dramatic 15-point surge. At the same time, the number of people who want to further reduce immigration has dropped from 55 percent in 2024 to just 30 percent today. The shift comes as illegal border crossings have dropped sharply, easing public concerns that had fueled the current administration’s drive for stricter enforcement. The surge in support for immigration has rebounded across party lines, with Republicans showing the most significant jump—climbing from just 50 percent last year to 65 percent today. Democrats meanwhile remain overwhelmingly supportive, with 91 percent believing in the virtues of immigration.

The findings, based on a June survey of 1,402 adults, also reveals growing support for citizenship pathways (78 percent, up 8 points) and declining enthusiasm for hard-line policies like mass deportations (down 9 points).

This writer bets good money those polls change dramatically with the addition of that word.

All it takes is an administration willing to enforce the laws.

Correct.

There's a reason Trump won all the swing states, and illegal immigration is it.

The confusion is the point.

When done properly.

Less than nothing.

Because the poll isn't reflective of reality.

It's all they've got.

