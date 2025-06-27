Fire Alarm-Puller Jamaal Bowman Says Democrats Must Endorse Socialist Zorhan Mamdani to Save America

Democrat Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote in the House of Representatives, served his one term, and was supposed to never be heard from again. For reasons unknown, Bowman is back and all over legacy media. He recently brought his insanity to CNN, where he claimed the n-word made him fat, and now he’s on MSNBC trying to convince gullible idiots to embrace socialist Zohran Mamdani to save his spiraling Democrat Party.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Jamaal Bowman: All Democrats must endorse Mamdani — because it’s up to the Democrat Party to save American democracy! pic.twitter.com/BJlBRPg854 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

How is a foreign socialist supposed to save democracy? — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 27, 2025

The party’s low approvals are due to the party not elevating Mamdani, AOC and Omar enough, according to Mr Fire Alarm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Socialist Zohran Mamdani recently won the Democrat mayoral primary in New York City. His win has the Democrat Party coming apart at the seams.

Bowman now claims that socialism is the answer to what ails the Democrat Party and that it’s as American as apple pie. (WATCH)

More Bowman: “The word ‘socialism’ has been weaponized as Anti-American." pic.twitter.com/LuwcIzDMmq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2025

Oddly enough, socialism is anti-American. — Some Farker (@SomeFarker) June 28, 2025

Socialism and the wider Marxism is anti-American and the evil opposite of our founding documents. — Brian Kucharski (@bkuchars) June 28, 2025

All socialists are communists with commitment issues. — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) June 28, 2025

Saving democracy by endorsing a communist…got it. 🧐 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) June 27, 2025

Bowman wants his party to go full communist. Good luck with that shift, winning the hearts and minds of average Americans.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is like a badly written stage act.

Brother….they’re Vaudeville.



Theatre — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) June 27, 2025

It’s really fantastic that Mamdani has all the most radical elements of the party coming out of the woodwork — and happily platformed by legacy media — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Leaning into Zohan is probably going to sink their poll numbers further. People don't want the party to get more extreme. — Dumbfone (@RealDumbPhone) June 28, 2025

Mamdani now represents the Democratic party. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 27, 2025

Which is exactly why we should promote every lunatic like Bowman declaring it so — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 27, 2025

Mamdani, Crockett, Bowman, Omar et al should be given as much airtime as possible — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2025

This is the correct strategy. Force Democrats to choose between America and socialist madness by pushing its most extreme advocates to the front of the stage for the entire country to see.