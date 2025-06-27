VIP
Fire Alarm-Puller Jamaal Bowman Says Democrats Must Endorse Socialist Zorhan Mamdani to Save America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on June 27, 2025
Twitchy

Democrat Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm to delay a vote in the House of Representatives, served his one term, and was supposed to never be heard from again. For reasons unknown, Bowman is back and all over legacy media. He recently brought his insanity to CNN, where he claimed the n-word made him fat, and now he’s on MSNBC trying to convince gullible idiots to embrace socialist Zohran Mamdani to save his spiraling Democrat Party.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Socialist Zohran Mamdani recently won the Democrat mayoral primary in New York City. His win has the Democrat Party coming apart at the seams.

Bowman now claims that socialism is the answer to what ails the Democrat Party and that it’s as American as apple pie. (WATCH)

Bowman wants his party to go full communist. Good luck with that shift, winning the hearts and minds of average Americans.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is like a badly written stage act.

This is the correct strategy. Force Democrats to choose between America and socialist madness by pushing its most extreme advocates to the front of the stage for the entire country to see.

