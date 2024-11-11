HE WON THE POPULAR VOTE! Louder for the People in Back! Dan Bongino Nukes the Left Then Nukes Them AGAIN

For a long long long LONG time, Democrats have complained about the Electoral College, claiming it's outdated, racist, and unfair to states like CA (no, really) who have more people and should therefore have more of a say about who our president is. Even as we got closer and close to the election, there were plenty of Lefty pundits whining dramatically about how it wouldn't be fair for Trump to win since at best he'd ONLY take the Electoral College.

That is of course until he won the popular vote as well.

Glorious, isn't it? Fantastic even.

Dan Bongino really said it best:

The Trump blowout has interrupted the left’s post election chaos plans.

The popular vote loss has left them with few options.

Astroturf street protests speaking for “the voice of the people” would be laughable given the scale of the blowout. They’re left embarrassed and… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 10, 2024

His post continues:

They’re left embarrassed and humiliated and with no good options moving forward.

Yeah yeah yeah, we keep saying it but we can't help it.

You love to see it.

The landslide took them by surprise — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 10, 2024

They still haven't recovered.

We made it too big to rig, now it's time to finish the job 👇 pic.twitter.com/2s3yFQQo1w — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) November 10, 2024

Too. Big. To. Rig.

The majority has overthrown the tyrants. pic.twitter.com/2kCTrdWup7 — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) November 10, 2024

Ain't it great?

They also dropped a billion dollars so not much left for signs and uhauls to get the Feds in place. — jim palmer (@spiv) November 10, 2024

This wasn't just a win.

This was a RECKONING.

Americans have had enough.

Ladies and gentlemen, the left is cooked 😂👇 pic.twitter.com/mg7kBNT3i9 — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) November 10, 2024

And it's delicious.

