HE WON THE POPULAR VOTE! Louder for the People in Back! Dan Bongino Nukes the Left Then Nukes Them AGAIN

10:25 AM on November 11, 2024
Twitchy

For a long long long LONG time, Democrats have complained about the Electoral College, claiming it's outdated, racist, and unfair to states like CA (no, really) who have more people and should therefore have more of a say about who our president is. Even as we got closer and close to the election, there were plenty of Lefty pundits whining dramatically about how it wouldn't be fair for Trump to win since at best he'd ONLY take the Electoral College.

That is of course until he won the popular vote as well.

Glorious, isn't it? Fantastic even.

Dan Bongino really said it best:

His post continues:

They’re left embarrassed and humiliated and with no good options moving forward.

Yeah yeah yeah, we keep saying it but we can't help it. 

You love to see it.

They still haven't recovered.

Too. Big. To. Rig.

Ain't it great?

This wasn't just a win.

This was a RECKONING.

Americans have had enough.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
And it's delicious.

