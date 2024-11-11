THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on X Cutting Family off for Voting Trump

We understand that millions of Americans (clearly the minority since you know, Trump WON the popular vote too) who are unhappy with the election results from last week BUT to not only cut your family off because of how they vote but to go on X and brag about it?

This makes zero sense to this editor.

There are plenty of reasons to avoid family, but if your only reason is they voted in a way you don't like that seems really petty.

Ugly.

Selfish.

Sad.

Hateful.

Case in point:

My mother just asked if she can bring her sister and brother in-law to Thanksgiving at my house. I said no.



They are evangelical Trumpers and honestly, I just can’t…



I told her I will join for a while if they want to have it somewhere else.



Is that awful? — Avatar (@BackAvatar) November 9, 2024

Yes, that's awful.

And ladies and gents, it just gets awfuller. We think that's a word.

All we have to say is you're about to read posts from a thread of the most awful people maybe on X. Honestly, when were first saw her post we thought for sure it would be a bunch of people telling her how wrong it is to keep family away because they voted for Trump but ... nope.

We see a lot of ugliness on X but this impressed and saddened even us:

My Trumper mom just sent me a Visa gift card for my birthday.

I’m considering donating it to the ACLU in her name.



Is that aweful? — Victoria (@vic_toriot) November 10, 2024

The word is awful, brain trust.

And yes.

Nope.

I tell people I know who went Trump but now want to reconnect that I’m just respecting their individualist/isolationist views by cutting them off.

I’m exiting the Paris Agreement of reciprocal friendship and the United Nations of diplomatic social cooperation. — Bon Crappetit (@BonCrappetit) November 10, 2024

That'll show them!

A-hole.

No. It’s awful pretending that we can be civil to people that just literally because of their ignorance, greed, racism, misogyny, and hate destroyed the republic for which it stood and voted in a dictator in America. They did this. E — Diane P (@dtheavenger) November 10, 2024

WOW.

No! I've cut off my 5 sisters & their families. What I've done is awful,but I can't deal with this ignorant, belligerent behavior. I can't even have a conversation with them, it's all conspiracy bullshit. I'm too old, & I don't have the patience to even try to reason with them. — 🧦🦋💙JaneyLou 💙🦋🧦 (@ClassAwitch) November 10, 2024

She cut off FIVE OF HER SISTERS.

Over Trump.

Yeah, that's not mental or anything.

No. It’s not awful. Here’s the thing. They don’t care and they make you feel like crap because you DO! My sis and I are empaths and have struggled so much with this. Applauding you. — Suzy Kull (@suzykq5) November 10, 2024

Empaths.

M'kay.

I told my eldest not to expect me for Thanksgiving or Christmas. He can spend eternity with his evangelical in laws who introduced him to patriarchal Jesus for all I care. — Elon Musk is a Digital Gonad (@ray_osa) November 10, 2024

Woof. They all need some serious therapy.

Absolutely NOT! It’s host thanksgiving at my house. Even bought all new decorations. But I cancelled it.



No Trumpers, including family, are welcome in my home. — 🌊🌻Trista 🌻🌊 (@Trista7488NEW) November 10, 2024

Note, Trista tried to block this editor. That's cute, right?

Truth hurts.

It’s a part of the work. If you can’t get through to them, move on without them. You aren’t arguing about sports teams, favorite colors, or even taxes—people’s freedoms & rights are at stake. Those people will gladly vote against you & smile in your face after. No thanks. — Ashlee (@tweetwithashlee) November 10, 2024

This is why they lost.

And they're too damn dumb and mean to know it.

Spot on.



This is no time to welcome racists and bigots or those who support racists and bigots into your own festive house at a time meant for togetherness, not exclusion and hate. — Andy Rubin Ⓥ (@AndyRubinski) November 10, 2024

Says the bigot.

Nope. Seeing them at all is generous, IMHO.



My MAGAt relatives get nothing from me. — 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 (@InvestigatorCps) November 11, 2024

You just KNOW Beast is a lot of fun at birthday parties and other family gatherings.

Sheesh!

Then again, why would anyone WANT to hang out with these monsters anyway? Almost as if they're doing these family members a favor.

