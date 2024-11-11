VIP
THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on X Cutting Family off for Voting Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:35 PM on November 11, 2024
Twitchy

We understand that millions of Americans (clearly the minority since you know, Trump WON the popular vote too) who are unhappy with the election results from last week BUT to not only cut your family off because of how they vote but to go on X and brag about it?

This makes zero sense to this editor.

There are plenty of reasons to avoid family, but if your only reason is they voted in a way you don't like that seems really petty.

Ugly.

Selfish.

Sad.

Hateful.

Case in point:

Yes, that's awful.

And ladies and gents, it just gets awfuller. We think that's a word. 

All we have to say is you're about to read posts from a thread of the most awful people maybe on X. Honestly, when were first saw her post we thought for sure it would be a bunch of people telling her how wrong it is to keep family away because they voted for Trump but ... nope.

We see a lot of ugliness on X but this impressed and saddened even us:

The word is awful, brain trust.

And yes.

That'll show them!

A-hole.

WOW.

She cut off FIVE OF HER SISTERS.

Over Trump.

Yeah, that's not mental or anything.

Empaths.

M'kay.

Woof. They all need some serious therapy.

Note, Trista tried to block this editor. That's cute, right?

Truth hurts.

This is why they lost.

And they're too damn dumb and mean to know it.

Says the bigot.

You just KNOW Beast is a lot of fun at birthday parties and other family gatherings.

Sheesh!

Then again, why would anyone WANT to hang out with these monsters anyway? Almost as if they're doing these family members a favor.

===========================================================================

