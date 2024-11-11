VIP
'He's DEAD Serious': Scott Jennings GLEEFULLY Explaining to CNN WHY Trump Chose Tom Homan Is EPIC (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on November 11, 2024
meme

As Twitchy readers know, Donald Trump has chosen the one and only Tom Homan as his Border Czar and this guy is NOT fooling around. It's refreshing to see someone who actually gives a single damn about protecting our borders and our people after Biden/Kamala did nothing for four years. Millions of people crossing into this country illegally, and their big bipartisan bill was to ONLY allow so many millions in every year.

Yeah, that doesn't sound like a secured border to us.

Seems Scott Jennings is having as much fun with Homan's appointment as we are.

Watch:

HE'S DEAD SERIOUS.

Oh.

Hell.

Yeah.

DING DING FREAKING DING.

Trump was absolutely straight-forward about his intentions when it comes to deporting millions of illegals; his making good on the promise millions of American citizens voted for only makes sense.

