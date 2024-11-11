'He's DEAD Serious': Scott Jennings GLEEFULLY Explaining to CNN WHY Trump Chose Tom Homan Is EPIC (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Donald Trump has chosen the one and only Tom Homan as his Border Czar and this guy is NOT fooling around. It's refreshing to see someone who actually gives a single damn about protecting our borders and our people after Biden/Kamala did nothing for four years. Millions of people crossing into this country illegally, and their big bipartisan bill was to ONLY allow so many millions in every year.

Yeah, that doesn't sound like a secured border to us.

Seems Scott Jennings is having as much fun with Homan's appointment as we are.

Watch:

President Trump naming Tom Homan as border czar signals that he’s dead serious on deportations. And he should be - it’s overwhelmingly popular & is only being treated as controversial by the hysterical. pic.twitter.com/uhAYD89etg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 11, 2024

HE'S DEAD SERIOUS.

Oh.

Hell.

Yeah.

The left is losing their minds. Tom Homan will Make America Safe Again — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) November 11, 2024

Scott please echo this on CNN.



Criminals entering our country are not fleeing persecution they are fleeing prosecution. — Jimmy McCambridge (@JimmyMack0320) November 11, 2024

DING DING FREAKING DING.

You are right. This should not be controversial. Start with the violent criminals and the 1.3 million people who have had due process and have been ordered out. — Carolyn Petrina (@CarolynPetrina) November 11, 2024

Trump was absolutely straight-forward about his intentions when it comes to deporting millions of illegals; his making good on the promise millions of American citizens voted for only makes sense.

Buckle up.

