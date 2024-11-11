LOOK on 60 Minutes Host's FACE As DEM Turned Trump Voter Goes OFF About the Economy Is PERFECTION (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on November 11, 2024
ImgFlip

Even now, after Kamala Harris lost in such a resound manner, CBS News has refused to release the full, unedited transcript for her disastrous interview. Funny how even their attempts at making her sound more informed and like less of a train wreck only hurt them ... it didn't help Kamala.

Not even a little bit.

Perhaps that's one of the reasons why we enjoyed watching this former Democrat turned Trump voter setting 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley straight about the economy, wages, and so much more.

Watch:

Hey, 60 Minutes, let us help you out here.

None of you paid any attention to who Americans really are and what Americans really want. We don't care about pronouns, or equity, or any of that other crap, especially when we're all wondering how we're going to afford groceries and gas as we try and survive from paycheck-to-paycheck. Not to mention Americans are now in more credit card deb than they've ever been in before.

She gets it. He does not.

Watch again:

He can't believe Americans don't believe their lying eyes!

Just because he doesn't struggle to make ends meet doesn't mean the rest of the country doesn't. THAT'S what they really have never understood, they're in their happy, safe, wealthy little bubble, that's why the real world confuses them.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No wonder they worked so hard to change the narrative:

Horrific propaganda failed.

And they've still learned NOTHING.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
