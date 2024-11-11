LOOK on 60 Minutes Host's FACE As DEM Turned Trump Voter Goes OFF About the Economy Is PERFECTION (Watch)

Even now, after Kamala Harris lost in such a resound manner, CBS News has refused to release the full, unedited transcript for her disastrous interview. Funny how even their attempts at making her sound more informed and like less of a train wreck only hurt them ... it didn't help Kamala.

Not even a little bit.

Perhaps that's one of the reasons why we enjoyed watching this former Democrat turned Trump voter setting 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley straight about the economy, wages, and so much more.

Watch:

More than 80% of all the nation’s counties moved toward the right in the 2024 election. The shift is decisive and leaves Democrats arguing over how they misread the people. Tonight, Scott Pelley travels to Pennsylvania to understand what swayed voters. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/HqkabnToIi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 10, 2024

Hey, 60 Minutes, let us help you out here.

None of you paid any attention to who Americans really are and what Americans really want. We don't care about pronouns, or equity, or any of that other crap, especially when we're all wondering how we're going to afford groceries and gas as we try and survive from paycheck-to-paycheck. Not to mention Americans are now in more credit card deb than they've ever been in before.

She gets it. He does not.

Watch again:

60 Minutes baffled this lifelong Democrat voted for Trump:



“Inflation is down. Wages are up. You don’t feel it?”



“Everybody I talk to, nobody’s wages went up.”pic.twitter.com/kiGu2a670r — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2024

He can't believe Americans don't believe their lying eyes!

Just because he doesn't struggle to make ends meet doesn't mean the rest of the country doesn't. THAT'S what they really have never understood, they're in their happy, safe, wealthy little bubble, that's why the real world confuses them.

No wonder they worked so hard to change the narrative:

Even though your horrific propaganda this cycle failed to elect your preferred candidate, you should still release the full, unedited transcript and video of your Kamala Harris interview. Insane that you haven't. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 11, 2024

Horrific propaganda failed.

And they've still learned NOTHING.

