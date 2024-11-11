VIP
Elon Zapped Votes From Space! REEE! Thread of Lefty Conspiracy Theories About How Trump Won Is HILARIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on November 11, 2024
Meme

WOOF, the Left is not handling Trump's win well, like at all. At first there seemed to be this stunned silence from our tolerant, kind pals who thought Americans would care more about pronouns than putting food on their tables and gas in their cars. But as the days have started to go on and we get closer and closer to when Trump takes the Oval Office BACK it seems they are just getting worse.

Crazy even.

We would say they're nuttier than a squirrel's BM even.

This thread shows only a small portion of the crazy conspiracy theories the Left has come up with for Trump's impressive win.

Take a look (note, the language is really really really really bad in all of them SO if you don't like curse words this is not for you. If you are in public and want to listen, we suggest headphones):

Did we say woof already? Yeah? Well, woof AGAIN.

Clueless about how unpopular her own ideas are.

It doesn't get any better, promise.

Again, STILL with the language you guys:

Yes, Elon stole all of the votes.

Ha.

HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA.

The voting systems being hacked? IT'S LIKE MAGIC.

Staring to sense a theme here.

Loony tunes, a lot of you are saying it.

Heh.

HACKERS DID IT. We wonder if these are the same time-traveling hackers who post all of that homophobic hate on Joy Reid's personal blog?

This one babbling about OJ Simpson.

Really? REALLY?!

Grandma needs to put the meth down, just sayin'.

His vote wasn't counted ... in Illinois.

Dude.

Kamala won Illinois.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

Oh man. We got nothin'. 

