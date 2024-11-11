Elon Zapped Votes From Space! REEE! Thread of Lefty Conspiracy Theories About How Trump Won Is HILARIOUS

WOOF, the Left is not handling Trump's win well, like at all. At first there seemed to be this stunned silence from our tolerant, kind pals who thought Americans would care more about pronouns than putting food on their tables and gas in their cars. But as the days have started to go on and we get closer and closer to when Trump takes the Oval Office BACK it seems they are just getting worse.

Crazy even.

We would say they're nuttier than a squirrel's BM even.

This thread shows only a small portion of the crazy conspiracy theories the Left has come up with for Trump's impressive win.

Take a look (note, the language is really really really really bad in all of them SO if you don't like curse words this is not for you. If you are in public and want to listen, we suggest headphones):

I fell into a democrat conspiracy rabbit hole about the election being stolen by Trump and Elon Musk last night.



I’ve had 0 sleep.



This is my story. 😳



A Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/7Foi6egNag — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

Did we say woof already? Yeah? Well, woof AGAIN.

Clueless about how unpopular her own ideas are.

It doesn't get any better, promise.

Again, STILL with the language you guys:

Kamala voters are now spreading conspiracy theories about the election being stolen by using Starlink to tally the votes



This is dangerous to our democracy? I think? pic.twitter.com/RRD9JM6WAb — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

Yes, Elon stole all of the votes.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

This tiktoker claims the voting systems were hacked.



There is apparently a lot of top secret intel coming down that might be pointing towards a Kamala win soon.



I didn’t want to believe it at first, but when I heard the source was TikTok, I knew it had a shot at being true.😳 pic.twitter.com/uj9bE6RPEY — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

The voting systems being hacked? IT'S LIKE MAGIC.

I dug deeper to find out that the aforementioned source was a woke retard with a septum piercing.



I knew at this point the election might have been stolen. pic.twitter.com/J90yiPTO8L — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

Staring to sense a theme here.

This Kamala voter claims that Elon musk helped steal the election 👀 pic.twitter.com/VPE03K7VQe — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

Loony tunes, a lot of you are saying it.

Heh.

This guy says he read a thread about hackers and apparently… ah who am I kidding, I watched 15 seconds and knew the rest was gonna be retarded so I just stuck my watermark on it and ill enjoy it in full with you guys after this thread goes live 🍿 pic.twitter.com/qYhLrwN6Ix — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

HACKERS DID IT. We wonder if these are the same time-traveling hackers who post all of that homophobic hate on Joy Reid's personal blog?

This one is audio only but it was still funny lol pic.twitter.com/CA86N8tLJO — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

This one babbling about OJ Simpson.

Really? REALLY?!

Grandma needs to put the meth down, just sayin'.

At this point I knew I had to get out of here. I scrolled one more time and was met with this tiktoker claiming their vote wasn’t counted.



It was at this point I realized yall don’t deserve a vote anyway.



W rigged election W space man as far as I’m concerned. pic.twitter.com/CgGLaeJx0R — shellshock (@shellshockkk) November 10, 2024

His vote wasn't counted ... in Illinois.

Dude.

Kamala won Illinois.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

Oh man. We got nothin'.

