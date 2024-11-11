Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid)

Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on November 11, 2024

That anyone is at all shocked that Trump will deport illegal immigrants tells us they haven't been paying attention. Trump has been crystal clear about deporting them, especially now that Biden/Harris let MILLIONS and millions of them in. And the fact that he was very open about this and was overwhelmingly elected tells us Americans agree with him.

Well, most of us.

Some of us are still losing our minds because who will pick our fruits and vegetables?

This is nuts.

Watch:

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

Hispanics favor a very strong border policy.

Hey, if she wants to open her door and let a bunch of illegals live with her that's on her.

All they had to do was obey our laws.

And while it can take time and it's not cheap, it's how it's supposed to work. America celebrates our legal immigrants who have put in the work to be here LEGALLY. Why would we ever be ok with someone breaking the law, bypassing the rules, and getting the full benefits that others worked so hard for?

