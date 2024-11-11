Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid)

That anyone is at all shocked that Trump will deport illegal immigrants tells us they haven't been paying attention. Trump has been crystal clear about deporting them, especially now that Biden/Harris let MILLIONS and millions of them in. And the fact that he was very open about this and was overwhelmingly elected tells us Americans agree with him.

Well, most of us.

Some of us are still losing our minds because who will pick our fruits and vegetables?

This is nuts.

Watch:

CNN’s Maria Cardona has a meltdown over Trump’s immigration policy:



“They’re gonna go after your kids’ classmates! They’re gonna go after your delivery guy! They’re gonna go after…the undocumented immigrants who actually pick fruits and vegetables!” pic.twitter.com/nV82W8oIKb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2024

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

"Who is going to clean my toilet, now?!" — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) November 11, 2024

Hispanics favor a very strong border policy.

Imagine if she returned home and found 25 illegals living in her home who refused to leave. They eat her food, run up her utility costs and want Maria to take their kids to school. It would take a second for her to call police to get em out. But it's OK for others to be burdened? — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) November 11, 2024

Hey, if she wants to open her door and let a bunch of illegals live with her that's on her.

All these people had to do was come into the country and sign the guest book.



Many of them chose not to. — TheRightSnark (@JinxOfWV) November 11, 2024

All they had to do was obey our laws.

And while it can take time and it's not cheap, it's how it's supposed to work. America celebrates our legal immigrants who have put in the work to be here LEGALLY. Why would we ever be ok with someone breaking the law, bypassing the rules, and getting the full benefits that others worked so hard for?

It's back to reality, Democrats can either accept it OR we hear Canada is nice this time of year.

