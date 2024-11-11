Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on Racism Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Oh look, Mehdi Hasan is thanking white men and women for electing Trump again.

Gosh, you're welcome Mehdi.

Don't get us wrong, we know he's being a racist toad and blaming racism for Kamala's loss but still, we're polite. If he wants to thank us for electing the man who will actually save our country then more power to the little toad.

Good job white men and women 👏🏽 https://t.co/6MfwaXvxcI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 10, 2024

Blah blah blah.

Seriously, that's almost all we 'hear' anymore when someone blames anything on racism.

In fact, this post is so 'blah blah blah' that even Obama Bro Jon Favreau called him out:

Do you really think this is in any way helpful or illuminating?



You know who elected Trump? Everyone who voted for him, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, age, or background



You know who didn’t? Everyone who voted for Kamala Harris



We gotta stop blaming entire groups of… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 11, 2024

His post continues:

We gotta stop blaming entire groups of people based on their identity - that’s part of how we got here in the first place

Whoa. Did Jon actually figure it out?

Finally?

GET OUTTA HERE.

Hasan of course is too dim and angry to figure it out, even a little bit.

I don’t disagree with the big point but context matters too, Jon, because right now various politicians & pundits are scapegoating various minority groups (did you see f**king Fetterman?) and it’s worth reminding folks that a majority of white people gave us Trump before & now. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 11, 2024

He probably should have stopped writing about the word 'but,' BUT Hasan is not known for being the brightest crayon in the box.

I think scapegoating any group is bad and Fetterman’s tweet is f**king absurd — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 11, 2024

Because it is.

Straight into my veins pic.twitter.com/gPR1dd6PhZ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 11, 2024

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

