VIP
VIP
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on Racism Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 11, 2024
Meme

Oh look, Mehdi Hasan is thanking white men and women for electing Trump again.

Gosh, you're welcome Mehdi.

Don't get us wrong, we know he's being a racist toad and blaming racism for Kamala's loss but still, we're polite. If he wants to thank us for electing the man who will actually save our country then more power to the little toad.

Blah blah blah. 

Seriously, that's almost all we 'hear' anymore when someone blames anything on racism.

In fact, this post is so 'blah blah blah' that even Obama Bro Jon Favreau called him out:

His post continues:

We gotta stop blaming entire groups of people based on their identity - that’s part of how we got here in the first place

Whoa. Did Jon actually figure it out? 

Finally?

GET OUTTA HERE.

Hasan of course is too dim and angry to figure it out, even a little bit.

He probably should have stopped writing about the word 'but,' BUT Hasan is not known for being the brightest crayon in the box.

Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid)
Sam J.
Because it is.

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

===========================================================================

