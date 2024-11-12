MEEEEEOW! We Could Watch Kamala Harris and Jill Biden Give One Another the Cold Shoulder ALL Day (Vid)

Oh to be a fly on the wall in the room before these two went out and had to pretend to at least be civil with one another. We don't know about you guys but we can hardly WAIT to for the tell-all books to be written about how much Joe and especially Jill Biden hated Kamala Harris. Clearly, when you see something like this, you can tell there is no love lost between them.

And honestly, who could blame Jill? She knows damn well her husband did not graciously 'step down' because he's a patriot or cares about our country. She knows Obama, Pelosi, maybe even Clooney and of course, Kamala herself pressured and even kicked Joe off the ticket for being too old.

Then they lost.

Yeah, we'd be pissed too,

I haven’t seen two chicks that hated each other that much since Dorothy stole all the men at the Rusty Anchor from Blanche in season 7 of The Golden Girls. pic.twitter.com/m1LLxRJ5UC — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 12, 2024

HAAAAAA

A+ and a smiley face sticker for The Golden Girls references.

Aces, truly.

I can't even imagine how it must feel to have lost so monumentally and then still have to do formal events like this. Yikes. — eskomobar (@eskomobar) November 12, 2024

Not to worry, they're both fake enough to get through it.

For now.

Whoever seated them together hates them both. — baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) November 12, 2024

We imagine there are a lot of hard feelings across the board with both teams.

*popcorn*

It is sad that they couldn’t have clawed it out. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) November 12, 2024

They may eventually.

Give it time.

