MEEEEEOW! We Could Watch Kamala Harris and Jill Biden Give One Another the Cold Shoulder ALL Day (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:20 AM on November 12, 2024
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Oh to be a fly on the wall in the room before these two went out and had to pretend to at least be civil with one another. We don't know about you guys but we can hardly WAIT to for the tell-all books to be written about how much Joe and especially Jill Biden hated Kamala Harris. Clearly, when you see something like this, you can tell there is no love lost between them.

And honestly, who could blame Jill? She knows damn well her husband did not graciously 'step down' because he's a patriot or cares about our country. She knows Obama, Pelosi, maybe even Clooney and of course, Kamala herself pressured and even kicked Joe off the ticket for being too old.

Then they lost.

Yeah, we'd be pissed too,

HAAAAAA

A+ and a smiley face sticker for The Golden Girls references.

Aces, truly.

Not to worry, they're both fake enough to get through it.

For now.

We imagine there are a lot of hard feelings across the board with both teams. 

*popcorn*

They may eventually.

Give it time.

===========================================================================

