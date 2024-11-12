LOL-WOW! Biden Is CLEARLY Done Trying to Pretend He Gives a Crap Answering Journo's Ceasefire Question

THIS --> Michael Shellenberger's Brutal Thread Drops ALL the Truth Bombs on Dems...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Joe Biden has officially checked out, although if we're being honest, the guy has been checked out for a long time. It's just now he and his handlers aren't trying to hard to pretend otherwise. No more notecards, no more accidental naps ... nope.

Advertisement

Just Joe.

And it's clearly Joe no longer gives even one single eff.

Case in point: 

Mean old man is gonna mean old man, we get it. Although, if we're being at all honest, we sort of snickered at this one because the only group of people we find even more repugnant than Democrats is the media.

And they more than had this one coming.

Not to mention we're pretty sure and his wife in her red dress voted for Trump.

Word.

===========================================================================

Tags: ISRAEL JOE BIDEN MEDIA TRUMP

