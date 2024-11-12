LOL-WOW! Biden Is CLEARLY Done Trying to Pretend He Gives a Crap Answering Journo's Ceasefire Question

Joe Biden has officially checked out, although if we're being honest, the guy has been checked out for a long time. It's just now he and his handlers aren't trying to hard to pretend otherwise. No more notecards, no more accidental naps ... nope.

Just Joe.

And it's clearly Joe no longer gives even one single eff.

Case in point:

WTF?



REPORTER: “Mr. President, do you think you can get a ceasefire deal done by the end of your term?”



BIDEN: “Do you think that you can get hit in the head by the camera behind you?” pic.twitter.com/LHqaB8DNpT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 12, 2024

Mean old man is gonna mean old man, we get it. Although, if we're being at all honest, we sort of snickered at this one because the only group of people we find even more repugnant than Democrats is the media.

And they more than had this one coming.

Haha, that was funny because let’s face it. Joe Biden just doesn’t give a damn anymore. Joe has been savage ever since they made him step down, and they installed Kamala Harris. 🤣 — DEL (@delinthecity_) November 12, 2024

Not to mention we're pretty sure and his wife in her red dress voted for Trump.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 12, 2024

Word.

Dark Biden has entered the chat. Go down as the villain rather than the loser. — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) November 12, 2024

*snort*

He doesn't give a... — Michelle Peterson (@michellepeternp) November 12, 2024

Nope. Not even a little bit.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================