FEMA Official FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporters Spills ALL the Tea on FEMA Higher-Ups and HOOBOY (Vid)

Well well well, this does not sound good for FEMA.

Like, all.

Before you read and watch this, we would once again like to remind everyone how when Trump pointed out FEMA was reacting differently to people based on their political ideals he was mocked, teased, and ridiculed by the mainstream media, leftist pundits, Hollywood, and other hateful mouth-breathers who obviously wouldn't know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on their big dumb faces, and started to wiggle.

Case in point, the FEMA official who was fired for avoiding homes with Trump signs ... well, she was't exactly acting alone.

And she's spillin' the tea.

Watch:

FEMA official who was fired for avoiding homes with Trump signs says they did it in the Carolinas too.



Jail!!!! pic.twitter.com/1biXdV703y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 12, 2024

If you watch, she's convinced she has done nothing wrong and is just following protocol WITHOUT actually understanding how eff'd up that protocol really is. Not to mention she just gave up all of FEMA proving they do indeed show political preference when helping Americans after a disaster.

At least they did under Biden/Harris.

We imagine that s**t will stop under Trump IMMEDIATELY.

The higher-ups at FEMA need to go to jail. They used this chick as a scapegoat — George (@BehizyTweets) November 12, 2024

Yup, this corruption goes to the core of FEMA under Biden and Kamala.

Just no words for how evil this really is.

FEMA gave billions to house illegals and denied disaster help to Trump supporters.



Gut it. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 12, 2024

All of it.

Crimes against humanity. Every single person deserves prison. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) November 12, 2024

Can you imagine if they'd found out Trump's FEMA was deliberately mistreating Democrats after a disaster? They'd still be complaining about his being a dictator and a 'danger to our democracy'.

The more we learn the worse they all look ... and you know this is only just the beginning.

Wait until Trump shares all of the J6 proof and documentation. Ahem.

