FEMA Official FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporters Spills ALL the Tea on FEMA Higher-Ups and HOOBOY (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on November 12, 2024
Meme

Well well well, this does not sound good for FEMA.

Like, all.

Before you read and watch this, we would once again like to remind everyone how when Trump pointed out FEMA was reacting differently to people based on their political ideals he was mocked, teased, and ridiculed by the mainstream media, leftist pundits, Hollywood, and other hateful mouth-breathers who obviously wouldn't know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on their big dumb faces, and started to wiggle. 

Case in point, the FEMA official who was fired for avoiding homes with Trump signs ... well, she was't exactly acting alone.

And she's spillin' the tea.

Watch:

If you watch, she's convinced she has done nothing wrong and is just following protocol WITHOUT actually understanding how eff'd up that protocol really is. Not to mention she just gave up all of FEMA proving they do indeed show political preference when helping Americans after a disaster.

At least they did under Biden/Harris.

We imagine that s**t will stop under Trump IMMEDIATELY.

Yup, this corruption goes to the core of FEMA under Biden and Kamala. 

Just no words for how evil this really is.

All of it.

Can you imagine if they'd found out Trump's FEMA was deliberately mistreating Democrats after a disaster? They'd still be complaining about his being a dictator and a 'danger to our democracy'.

Seb Gorka BRILLIANTLY Giving Anti-Trump Loser Drudge the Proverbial Middle Finger Is the Stuff of LEGEND
Sam J.
The more we learn the worse they all look ... and you know this is only just the beginning.

Wait until Trump shares all of the J6 proof and documentation. Ahem.

===========================================================================

