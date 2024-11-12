Lee Greenwood DROPPING A-Hole Accusing Him of Supporting Trump for Money Makes US Proud to Be An American

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Welp, it turns out Kamala Harris actually PAID those famous entertainers to perform AND endorse her, from Oprah Winfrey (who denies it BUT we've seen the receipts, Harpo) to Beyoncé and Lizzo ... not to mention Cardi B. who read her endorsement from her phone. MILLIONS and millions of dollars spent on famous people because Team Harris thought that would somehow appeal to everyday Americans.

Yeah, they were clueless, obviously.

So when some a-hole accused Lee Greenwood of getting paid to endorse Trump well, that didn't go over so hot. Hey, just because Kamala had to buy people, that doesn't mean Trump did as well.

This bio says conservative.

Yeah.

Anyway, Lee Greenwood was less than impressed with this post and called him OUT:

His post continues:

I am happy to have stood by him and that he has used my song since the beginning. 

Sing with us, 'And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm freeeee ... '

True story.

Funny how that works out, ya' know?

God bless America INDEED.

===========================================================================

