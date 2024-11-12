Lee Greenwood DROPPING A-Hole Accusing Him of Supporting Trump for Money Makes US Proud to Be An American

Welp, it turns out Kamala Harris actually PAID those famous entertainers to perform AND endorse her, from Oprah Winfrey (who denies it BUT we've seen the receipts, Harpo) to Beyoncé and Lizzo ... not to mention Cardi B. who read her endorsement from her phone. MILLIONS and millions of dollars spent on famous people because Team Harris thought that would somehow appeal to everyday Americans.

Yeah, they were clueless, obviously.

So when some a-hole accused Lee Greenwood of getting paid to endorse Trump well, that didn't go over so hot. Hey, just because Kamala had to buy people, that doesn't mean Trump did as well.

This bio says conservative.

Yeah.

Anyway, Lee Greenwood was less than impressed with this post and called him OUT:

I have received $0 from the Trump Campaign or the Trump Organization to perform/appear at Trump Rallies or Events. I have supported President Trump since 2015 without any form of payment. My wife worked for him for over 20 years prior to him running for president. I am happy to… https://t.co/PAXmMYEOXV — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) November 12, 2024

His post continues:

I am happy to have stood by him and that he has used my song since the beginning.

Sing with us, 'And I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm freeeee ... '

God bless you sir! You are an inspiration! — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) November 12, 2024

True story.

You don’t need a billion dollars to run a campaign when people actually like and support you. — Tom Gibson (@TheTomGibson) November 12, 2024

Funny how that works out, ya' know?

Mr. Greenwood, your composition has instilled a sense of optimism in people. Music heals and brings people together. 🎶❤️ America thanks you! #HealingPowerOfMusic — 🎨TexasArtist (@TexasArtistt) November 12, 2024

GOD BLESS AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7P1Eh8w8pr — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) November 12, 2024

God bless America INDEED.

