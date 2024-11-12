Lefty Scold Shares Trump's SKEERY Ed Plan Point-By-Point TOTALLY MISSING That's WHY People Voted for Him

Someone close to Melanie D'Arrigo really should explain to her how popular Donald J. Trump's education plan really IS with Americans considering he shared each and every one of the points she listed to scold and scare people during his campaign multiple times, and yet we all still voted for him.

She's so close to figuring it out, but not quite there yet.

Trump's 10 point plan for education:



- eliminate the Dept. of Education

- cut federal funding

- promote Christian Nationalism

- attack teacher's unions

- give public money to for-profit private schools



He warned us, and you voted for him anyway.pic.twitter.com/pMTU6rdMVj — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) November 10, 2024

And? Yes? We hope so? LET'S DO THIS!

He didn't 'warn' us, fruit loop. He PROMISED us he'd do these things, and we believed him. We voted for him to do all of the above.

It's as if D'Arrigo and others who support the Department of Education in its current form have completely missed the disaster it has proven itself to be, especially starting in 2020. Teachers unions keeping kids out of the classroom, forcing them to mask, throwing tantrums when parents wanted their kids to actually learn something, not to mention the endless activism for woke issues during the school day like transgenderism. There is a reason students in Illinois can't read, write, or do arithmetic and it all starts with the fail of our Department of Education.

So yes, Trump should elimiinate it.

He should cut federal funding to it.

He should get rid of teacher's unions.

He should fund school choice.

He promised.

.@DarrigoMelanie

We voted for Trump for education:



🔴 Eliminate the Dept of Education

🔴 Restore freedom of religion

🔴 Expose Teachers Union

🔴 Parental rights

🔴 School choice

🔴 Stop Marxist indoctrination

🔴 Teach our children to love America

🔴 And more…



We won. And… — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 11, 2024

Seems pretty simple and straight-forward to us.

The DoE has been around for 45 years. What has happened to education in that time? Where were we positioned in the world versus where we currently are? Teachers should not have unions. NO public employees should have unions. — Jo the Banlaoch. 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) November 11, 2024

Yes, we know. We’ve given him a mandate to do this and so much more. #Winning — filius libertate (@76LibertyAlways) November 12, 2024

In fact, many parents can't wait for him to get started.

Let's gooooo!

