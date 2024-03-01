Government Won't Help You: NY Couple's Dream Home Occupied by Squatter Who Has More Rights Than They Do

Ah, government. What would we do without it and the laws it benevolently bestows upon us?

Well, for starters, we'd probably be able to make quick work of this nightmare:

Squatter takes over Queens couple’s $2M retirement dream home: ‘Our system is broken’ https://t.co/rHHGTQ40Zj pic.twitter.com/cjWCEgYX2z — New York Post (@nypost) February 29, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A New York City couple’s plan to move into a $2 million dream home to retire in with their disabled son has become a “nightmare” as they battle a squatter who claims he had an agreement with the previous owner. Susana and Joseph Landa, both 68, purchased the home next to family members in the quiet New York City residential neighborhood of Douglaston, Queens, in October 2023, ABC 7 reported. Close to relatives, the location was perfect for their son Alex, who has Down syndrome and could be easily looked after if something was ever to happen to the couple. “I just want to know that I can die tomorrow and he’s next to his brother,” Susana Landa told the outlet Wednesday. The couple, however, has yet to move into the multimillion-dollar home four months after signing the deed as they try to get rid of squatter Brett Flores.

How is this allowed to happen in America? And how is there no recourse save a labyrinthine legal system that seems to favor law-breakers? Flores doesn't own the house; it was sold and he had no right to the property. And yet he's living there.

And the Landas have no real laws to protect them.

Classic New York laws benefitting squatters and deadbeats — litquidity (@litcapital) February 29, 2024

It's not just NYC -- these laws apply elsewhere. It's part of why a lot of apartment leases have a clause about either not having guests for longer than two weeks (or another period of time) or require notification for long-term guests. After a certain length of time, they're considered residents at said property, triggering the legal process the Landas now find themselves mired in.

Just sayin'.

Just wait until the illegals are told to do this — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) February 29, 2024

This is why this writer has said it's a terrible idea to open your home to illegal immigrants, as they've suggested in Boston and Chicago. It's a great way to lose access to your house and government will do next to nothing to help you get it back.

Keep voting blue. You're doing great. — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) February 29, 2024

You get the government you vote for, for sure.

How does that so-called law get changed? It’s trespassing and nothing else. Property owners should not have to go through a costly time consuming legal process. I wonder if anyone running for office would be willing to take that on… — @nance01 (@nance014) February 29, 2024

Voting for people who will change the law is the only way.

I've made friends with some people of...flexible morals over the years who would gladly take care of this problem were I in such a situation. https://t.co/gcZpPcPv4d — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 29, 2024

We're not recommending you do this, but we're also not not recommending you do this, should you find yourself in such a situation.

There are consultants who now get rid of squatters. Give the consultant a lease also and then the consultant moves in with the squatter and make things very uncomfortable for the squatter.



That usually gets the squatter out voluntarily quickly. The consultant gets their fee… https://t.co/25whibHVGI — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 29, 2024

Ah, capitalism.

This is probably cheaper than hiring a lawyer and going to court.

In New York, squatters have more rights than home owners. They can move into your home and if they stay for 30 days, they can refuse to leave and it is illegal for the police to even evict them. There’s no recourse and there is nothing you can do about it. You must also pay the… https://t.co/paB8mhr7Bf — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 29, 2024

Just maddening.

People just now realizing they have basically zero rights as a homeowner and randoms can move into their temporarily unoccupied houses and make their life a living hell.



Such ✨️freedom✨️ https://t.co/NT60f9Mihp — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) February 29, 2024

'Freedom' indeed.

Our government structures have become so over-complicated, self-serving and bloated that they routinely fail to perform the very basic civil functions we expect. This is simply unsustainable. https://t.co/UMEWxqnEP0 — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) February 29, 2024

People are going to take matters into their own hands. And we wouldn't blame them.

No it’s not. This is how the system is intended to work. Do you think our rulers are just idiots who don’t understand that if you reward theft you’ll get more? They just like this behavior and want it to keep happening. https://t.co/ry8okolpOV — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) February 29, 2024

That'd change if someone squatted in the governor's mansion, we bet.

Absolutely sickening. Squatters are trespassers. Our system should make it easy to remove them AND make them pay for what they have stolen. https://t.co/WlaPiMzzAL — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 1, 2024

In a just society, this would happen.

We do not live in one of those, unfortunately.

Dems: "You can withdraw consent at any time, even if it means the death of another human being!"



A sane person: "So if somebody is in my house without my consent, I can tell them to leave?"



Dems: "No, and you have to pay his utility bills, too." https://t.co/4M58GUHiOC — Tectus (@TectusVulpes) February 29, 2024

That's just the salt in the wound. You have to subsidize his theft and tresspassing.

When buying property in America today you absolutely need to know squatters rights in a state. https://t.co/KWwauzZXkZ — Scott Denson (@scottdenson1) March 1, 2024

Yes. A very good idea.

The law is an ass: my thread on the insanity of property law and getting rid of squatters.



I 100% get why people would resort to this type of self help.https://t.co/wkQ5XHgoRG https://t.co/04LFU2f6wI — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 29, 2024

An excellent thread, FYI.

We hope the Landas find a solution soon, and Flores gets shamed for being a terrible person.

***

