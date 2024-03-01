John Kirby Walks Back a Biden Claim in RECORD Time (This Time About...
Government Won't Help You: NY Couple's Dream Home Occupied by Squatter Who Has More Rights Than They Do

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 01, 2024
AngieArtist

Ah, government. What would we do without it and the laws it benevolently bestows upon us?

Well, for starters, we'd probably be able to make quick work of this nightmare:

More from The New York Post:

A New York City couple’s plan to move into a $2 million dream home to retire in with their disabled son has become a “nightmare” as they battle a squatter who claims he had an agreement with the previous owner.

Susana and Joseph Landa, both 68, purchased the home next to family members in the quiet New York City residential neighborhood of Douglaston, Queens, in October 2023, ABC 7 reported.

Close to relatives, the location was perfect for their son Alex, who has Down syndrome and could be easily looked after if something was ever to happen to the couple.

“I just want to know that I can die tomorrow and he’s next to his brother,” Susana Landa told the outlet Wednesday.

The couple, however, has yet to move into the multimillion-dollar home four months after signing the deed as they try to get rid of squatter Brett Flores.

How is this allowed to happen in America? And how is there no recourse save a labyrinthine legal system that seems to favor law-breakers? Flores doesn't own the house; it was sold and he had no right to the property. And yet he's living there.

And the Landas have no real laws to protect them.

It's not just NYC -- these laws apply elsewhere. It's part of why a lot of apartment leases have a clause about either not having guests for longer than two weeks (or another period of time) or require notification for long-term guests. After a certain length of time, they're considered residents at said property, triggering the legal process the Landas now find themselves mired in.

Just sayin'.

This is why this writer has said it's a terrible idea to open your home to illegal immigrants, as they've suggested in Boston and Chicago. It's a great way to lose access to your house and government will do next to nothing to help you get it back.

You get the government you vote for, for sure.

Voting for people who will change the law is the only way.

We're not recommending you do this, but we're also not not recommending you do this, should you find yourself in such a situation.

Ah, capitalism.

This is probably cheaper than hiring a lawyer and going to court.

Just maddening.

'Freedom' indeed.

People are going to take matters into their own hands. And we wouldn't blame them.

That'd change if someone squatted in the governor's mansion, we bet.

In a just society, this would happen.

We do not live in one of those, unfortunately.

That's just the salt in the wound. You have to subsidize his theft and tresspassing.

Yes. A very good idea.

An excellent thread, FYI.

We hope the Landas find a solution soon, and Flores gets shamed for being a terrible person.

***

