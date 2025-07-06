What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW...
Leftists Love Exploiting Our Suffering

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on July 06, 2025
Twitchy

Imagine finding out the doctor you've been taking your children to for care is ok with certain children drowning because of the way their parents vote. Welp, that's what has happened with a Houston pediatrician who thought it was smart to post something this awful, this vile, this UGLY, after the floods:

We have no words.

Ok, that's not true, we always have words, but none of them are PG-13 enough for this site.

And the fact that she thought it was smart to post it for the whole world to see only makes it worse. Posts are forever, especially those that truly reveal who people are.

Speaking of which:

Hoo boy.

It's not just BlueFish MD:

Hoo boy again.

Seriously. 

Good yet terrifying question.

That they are.

Blue Fish MD and the Head of the Texas Medical Board did respond:

We'll keep an eye on this one, because as someone said up there, if she truly did post this, she has no business caring for children.

Hrm.

============================================================

