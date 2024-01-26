Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities

Frequently, we tell you about the crazy antics happening in New York. This one is truly off the rails.

Jean de Segonzac lives in Bellport, New York and went out of town for 3 weeks.



Then he got a water bill. When called to turn off the water, the company told him that he couldn't.



Turns out, random squatters moved into his house. New York law forbids a homeowner from shutting… pic.twitter.com/MX27zrqe1s — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 25, 2024

It's funny because I have no idea what the law about this is in Florida but I feel confident it's not this. https://t.co/pqt9IsFkoW — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 26, 2024

Literally, it's dangerous to go on vacation if you are a homeowner in New York. If a squatter happens to find out your are on holiday, they can break into your home, set up camp and then you can't get rid of them without going through the whole procedure of evicting a tenant.

NYC laws for landlords are awful. Getting rid of squatters means going through the eviction process which can take years.



Yes, years.



The courts don’t care and neither do the politicians.



Now with all the illegals pouring in this will only get worse.



Take precautions. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 25, 2024

That's when you "arrange" for a "catastrophic accident" for the property, take the insurance payout, and move to a state that has sane laws. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) January 25, 2024

Of course, we are not endorsing this solution, but we understand why people think about it. Laws can only push property owners so far.

New York does not recognize private property. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 25, 2024

Some of those illegal immigrants shipped to New York should find a home where the owners are snowbirds and move on in.

Only tyrannical governments don’t respect personal property. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 25, 2024

Why does the govt defend lawbreakers above homeowners?? I'm baffled by this — Eliza Johnson (@elizjohns13) January 25, 2024

Three weeks away and your house gets new, uninvited residents?



That's New York hospitality for you.



Homeowner's rights seem to be the latest endangered species.



Is this the new American dream? — Hank (@GCapital_LLC) January 25, 2024

In what universe does this make any sense to anyone? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 25, 2024

It makes sense to no one but the commies in the Democratic party, but unfortunately those people control New York.

One of the major precipitating factors that lead to the American Revolution was the forced quartering of British soldiers in private homes, ironically, in states like NY. — hairlessmonkey (@hairlessmonkey) January 25, 2024

Everything old is new again. What is old comes back around. Those who do not know their history are destined to repeat it. All of those sayings are actually true.

Why are they called squatters, and not criminals/looters/robbers/thieves? — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) January 25, 2024

Exactly. For this same reason, we should call today's Democrats 'Socialists' or 'Communists' because that is what they are, with the recent exception of John Fetterman.

