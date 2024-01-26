Say What? New York Law Demands Property Owners Provide Squatters With Free Utilities

Courtroom Antics Get WILD During Trump Trial Today As Habba Threatened with Jail
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Andre Penner

Frequently, we tell you about the crazy antics happening in New York. This one is truly off the rails.

Literally, it's dangerous to go on vacation if you are a homeowner in New York. If a squatter happens to find out  your are on holiday, they can break into your home, set up camp and then you can't get rid of them without going through the whole procedure of evicting a tenant.

Of course, we are not endorsing this solution, but we understand why people think about it. Laws can only push property owners so far.

Some of those illegal immigrants shipped to New York should find a home where the owners are snowbirds and move on in.

It makes sense to no one but the commies in the Democratic party, but unfortunately those people control New York.

Everything old is new again. What is old comes back around. Those who do not know their history are destined to repeat it. All of those sayings are actually true.

Exactly. For this same reason, we should call today's Democrats 'Socialists' or 'Communists' because that is what they are, with the recent exception of John Fetterman.

