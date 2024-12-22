Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER...
Yet ANOTHER HOAX: Racist Pro-Trump Messages Found on Tennessee College Campus Were Fabrica...
LET'S GO! Rand Paul Says He Supports Vast Majority of Trump Cabinet Nominees,...
UPDATE - ARREST MADE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of NYC Subway After...
Pure Projection! Musk Derangement Syndrome Sufferer AOC Says the RIGHT Controls Social Med...
Israel Foreign Ministry Takes Pope Francis to Task Over Pontiff's Claims of Israeli...
Drone Alone: Chris Christie Rolls to ABC ‘News’ Bringing Predictions of a Trump-Musk...
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins...
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a...
Terrifying Transparency! Senator Tells CNN’s Dana Bash How Musk and X Users Upended...
Sen. Tim Scott Notes That 'Skyrocketing Costs' Are 'Bitter Aftertaste' of Biden’s Policies
VIP
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions
They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'
John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’

Yes, Next Question: Jacobin Mag Asks If CEOs Create More Value Than Workers, Get Answers They Do Not Like

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 22, 2024
ImgFlip

Coming on the heels of the high-profile murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the fact Jacobin Magazine is asking this question is, in and of itself, vile. But the question is also idiotic and terrible.

Advertisement

Pay, in a capitalist society, is based on value. You get paid baed on the value you bring to your company. Which is why a grocery store bagger makes less than the cashier who makes less than the produce manager who makes less than the store manager.

You get where we're going with this.

But the Left? They don't understand basic economic principles. They do understand greed, however.

They write:

This argument has always been a myth, but that has not stopped the average ratio of CEO to worker pay from widening tremendously. In 1965, America’s average CEO to worker pay ratio was 21:1. According to a 2022 analysis conducted by the AFL-CIO, it is now 272:1, with the average wages of CEOs and workers at $16.7 million and $61,900 respectively. It’s already pretty hard to make a moral case for inequality on this scale — but, as it turns out, the efficiency and desert arguments for it don’t hold water either.

A new analysis jointly conducted by the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center (CPCC) suggests that colossal increases in CEO pay are unrelated to improved performance and reflect little more than “a rigged system that extracts wealth from ordinary workers and channels profits to the top of the corporate ladder.” This is immediately evident when you look at the methods used to inflate compensation for the highest-paid executives.

Recommended

Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER Property
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

What a bunch of communist claptrap.

CEOs run companies that give all those employees jobs. By the way, if the average wages of workers is $61,900, that comes out to a pay rate of just under $30 an hour. We thought the Left wanted half that as a 'living wage', right?

Exactly.

They sure do.

Yes. The answer to their question is yes.

They give all those people jobs and keep the company profitable so those people continue to have jobs.

Maybe that they'll understand.

They don't understand this, because they've created nothing of value.

Advertisement

Take Jacobin, for example.

Trained monkeys could do what Jacobin does, so point taken.

Fair point.

Easily.

Tags: CEO PAY GAP WAGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER Property
Amy Curtis
No WORDS! Former Kamala Insider Leaks Jill Biden's PLAN for the Country As Joe Leaves the WH and YIKES
Sam J.
Yet ANOTHER HOAX: Racist Pro-Trump Messages Found on Tennessee College Campus Were Fabricated by Student
Amy Curtis
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer
Amy Curtis
UPDATE - ARREST MADE: Gov. Kathy Hochul Touts Safety of NYC Subway After Female Passenger Burned Alive
Warren Squire
Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a WHOLE Lotta Lefty Stupid
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER Property Amy Curtis
Advertisement