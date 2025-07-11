Paging J.B. Pritzker! $30M Program Aimed at DEI Hiring FAILED Audit As HALF of Jobs Sat Vacant for YEARS

Perhaps Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker can take a break from being humiliated in Congressional hearings and encouraging violence against Republicans to pay attention to the problems in his state.
There are dozens of schools where ZERO students are literate, and there's lots of money missing from a DEI hiring initiative that Pritzker himself signed into law:
A new audit shows Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker FAILED to meet the DEI requirements of a state law that he himself signed into law
Illinois officials are fuming.
There was about $30 million set aside to hire from "marginalized communities". It was said to have 785 positions,… pic.twitter.com/xoGaCkUCUb
There was about $30 million set aside to hire from "marginalized communities". It was said to have 785 positions, but 50% of those jobs sat vacant for YEARS.
Where did that money go, @GovPritzker?
DEI is and always will be a total scam.— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 11, 2025
Scumbags like Pritzker are just hungry for money. pic.twitter.com/CGiyuPSvVv
That money went somewhere.
They preach “equity” while pocketing the equity.— Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 11, 2025
$30 million vanished, jobs left unfilled, and the only thing “diverse” is the excuses.
This isn’t inclusion, it’s straight-up institutional grift.
Where’s the investigation, @GovPritzker?
If a private sector business did this, the CEO would be in prison.
Sign the law, brag about it, then totally fail to deliver.— Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 11, 2025
The Democratic Party in a nutshell.
Demand for competent "diverse" workers is way higher than supply.— ᓍᗷᒚᘿᑢᖶᓰᐺᘿ ᖇᘿᗩᒪᓰᖶᖻ (@object_reality) July 11, 2025
Are all progressive causes money laundering?— Reactionary Mystic (@NRxmystic) July 11, 2025
JB Pritzer is a failure. https://t.co/Y2Etq5wmIJ— Danyale (@nursejeans) July 11, 2025
Losing the presidency was— Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) July 11, 2025
their biggest fail. Absolutely.
All of their protections are
falling away. Each of them
is being exposed, with no
end in sight.
Instead of trying to work their
way back to the White House,
they should be concentrating
on staying out of prison. https://t.co/v0XjjbmN8a
The Democratic Party is falling apart at the seams.
@GovPritzker where did the money go JB? https://t.co/3nhr3d577Z— EkulStryker (@EkulStryker) July 11, 2025
Someone needs to answer these questions.
