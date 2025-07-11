CRAY-CRAY: Deranged Leftist Woman Thinks Her Side Would Win a MAGA Civil War...
Paging J.B. Pritzker! $30M Program Aimed at DEI Hiring FAILED Audit As HALF of Jobs Sat Vacant for YEARS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 11, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

Perhaps Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker can take a break from being humiliated in Congressional hearings and encouraging violence against Republicans to pay attention to the problems in his state.

There are dozens of schools where ZERO students are literate, and there's lots of money missing from a DEI hiring initiative that Pritzker himself signed into law:

The post reads:

There was about $30 million set aside to hire from "marginalized communities". It was said to have 785 positions, but 50% of those jobs sat vacant for YEARS.

Where did that money go, @GovPritzker?

Just incredible.

That money went somewhere.

If a private sector business did this, the CEO would be in prison.

The Democratic Party in a nutshell.

YUP.

Probably.

An abject failure.

The Democratic Party is falling apart at the seams.

Someone needs to answer these questions.

