Paging J.B. Pritzker! $30M Program Aimed at DEI Hiring FAILED Audit As HALF of Jobs Sat Vacant for YEARS

Perhaps Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker can take a break from being humiliated in Congressional hearings and encouraging violence against Republicans to pay attention to the problems in his state.

There are dozens of schools where ZERO students are literate, and there's lots of money missing from a DEI hiring initiative that Pritzker himself signed into law:

A new audit shows Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker FAILED to meet the DEI requirements of a state law that he himself signed into law



Illinois officials are fuming.



There was about $30 million set aside to hire from "marginalized communities". It was said to have 785 positions,… pic.twitter.com/xoGaCkUCUb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 11, 2025

The post reads:

There was about $30 million set aside to hire from "marginalized communities". It was said to have 785 positions, but 50% of those jobs sat vacant for YEARS. Where did that money go, @GovPritzker?

Just incredible.

DEI is and always will be a total scam.



Scumbags like Pritzker are just hungry for money. pic.twitter.com/CGiyuPSvVv — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) July 11, 2025

That money went somewhere.

They preach “equity” while pocketing the equity.



$30 million vanished, jobs left unfilled, and the only thing “diverse” is the excuses.



This isn’t inclusion, it’s straight-up institutional grift.

Where’s the investigation, @GovPritzker? — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 11, 2025

If a private sector business did this, the CEO would be in prison.

Sign the law, brag about it, then totally fail to deliver. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 11, 2025

The Democratic Party in a nutshell.

Demand for competent "diverse" workers is way higher than supply. — ᓍᗷᒚᘿᑢᖶᓰᐺᘿ ᖇᘿᗩᒪᓰᖶᖻ (@object_reality) July 11, 2025

YUP.

Are all progressive causes money laundering? — Reactionary Mystic (@NRxmystic) July 11, 2025

Probably.

JB Pritzer is a failure. https://t.co/Y2Etq5wmIJ — Danyale (@nursejeans) July 11, 2025

An abject failure.

Losing the presidency was

their biggest fail. Absolutely.



All of their protections are

falling away. Each of them

is being exposed, with no

end in sight.



Instead of trying to work their

way back to the White House,

they should be concentrating

on staying out of prison. https://t.co/v0XjjbmN8a — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) July 11, 2025

The Democratic Party is falling apart at the seams.

Someone needs to answer these questions.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



