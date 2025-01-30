Paging J.B. Pritzker! Scary Report Shows ZERO Students Reading on Grade Level at THIRTY Illinois Schools

'We have to invest more in education!'

'Dismantling the Department of Education will harm public schools!'

'If we spent more on our students, test scores would improve!'

These are just some of the arguments the Left has offered in defense of public schools. Now, this writer knows some really good public schools and some phenomenal teachers. Sadly, they're the exception and not the rule.

There is something very, very wrong with public education in America. We spend quite a bit on teaching our kids and we don't see that reflected in the metrics that demonstrate learning. Like test scores:

Not a single student can read at grade level in 30 Illinois schools. pic.twitter.com/EIF3DvZJm2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

Wow.

Just wow.

When the Left says we need to 'invest' in education, they forget that 'invest' means to 'expend money with the expectation of achieving a profit or material result.'

Investment in education means we would see higher test scores that demonstrate proficiency in some of the basic skills every student should have: like reading and math.

But here are 30 schools in Illinois where ZERO students are proficient in reading.

How will they function in the real world? How will they get jobs?

A high school with only 44 students and a per-student spending level of $56,311 and none of the students can read at grade level??? Fire every faculty member. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) January 30, 2025

Just insane.

Check this out - Baltimore HIGH SCHOOL students can't even read at Kindergarten level. pic.twitter.com/r1UjKDuS3p — Barbie True Blue (@BarbieTrueBlue) January 30, 2025

This is shameful.

SHAMEFUL.

This is actually why we need to get rid of the Department of Education and bring it back to the states. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 30, 2025

We need a total gutting and reform of the system.

Is this Trump's fault, or are we blaming climate change this week — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) January 30, 2025

Probably blaming 'white supremacy' like the Chicago teachers' union president did last summer.

Liberals see this and think:

A) Teachers are grossly underpaid

B) Poverty makes kids stupid

C) White supremacy is behind this

D) Damn Trump — The Mad Stoic (@stoic_mad) January 30, 2025

Some teachers are underpaid.

The problem is many administrators are grossly overpaid.

Why doesn’t the governor concentrate on this instead of protecting illegal immigrants. — ladominicana (@CatalinaRe23338) January 30, 2025

Because reasons.

How is this even possible?! I live in Illinois and my children go to a Catholic school and have homework every night for hours. Public school children at CPS don't get homework. Maybe they need to start getting homework. And perhaps some good teachers. — PatriotGirlMom🇺🇲❤️ (@TripletMommy) January 30, 2025

There's a happy medium between homework for hours, and no homework, and just assigning homework isn't going to solve the problem, sadly.

There has to be a cultural shift.

This is how kids end up radicalized. It’s not an accident. https://t.co/ZplLlW1zMq — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) January 30, 2025

A lot of this is by design.

This is insane. I think every single kid I went to school with read at a higher level than whatever grade we were in. https://t.co/Oji1BL5X6e — Conard Carr (@YourDreamCarr) January 30, 2025

Truly, it is insane.

That’s crazy but even crazier, over HALF of the adults in Philadelphia are functionally illiterate https://t.co/6j6skhfZbw pic.twitter.com/3fi60JD92K — sam — 🌭 ⛳️ (@slammyt) January 30, 2025

This is a travesty.

Yeah, excellent work, J.B.

Can't we fix this by just lowering the proficiency standards and pretending nothing is wrong? https://t.co/Z2NO3EHnjZ — Vinny D'Agostino (@proofofwork1) January 30, 2025

Don't give them any ideas, cause that's exactly what they're going to do.