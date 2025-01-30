Keith Olbermann Demands Trump in a Straightjacket Before Sunset
Paging J.B. Pritzker! Scary Report Shows ZERO Students Reading on Grade Level at THIRTY Illinois Schools

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 30, 2025
Sarah D.

'We have to invest more in education!'

'Dismantling the Department of Education will harm public schools!'

'If we spent more on our students, test scores would improve!'

These are just some of the arguments the Left has offered in defense of public schools. Now, this writer knows some really good public schools and some phenomenal teachers. Sadly, they're the exception and not the rule.

There is something very, very wrong with public education in America. We spend quite a bit on teaching our kids and we don't see that reflected in the metrics that demonstrate learning. Like test scores:

Wow.

Just wow.

When the Left says we need to 'invest' in education, they forget that 'invest' means to 'expend money with the expectation of achieving a profit or material result.'

Investment in education means we would see higher test scores that demonstrate proficiency in some of the basic skills every student should have: like reading and math.

But here are 30 schools in Illinois where ZERO students are proficient in reading.

How will they function in the real world? How will they get jobs?

Just insane.

This is shameful.

SHAMEFUL.

We need a total gutting and reform of the system.

Probably blaming 'white supremacy' like the Chicago teachers' union president did last summer.

Some teachers are underpaid.

The problem is many administrators are grossly overpaid.

Because reasons.

There's a happy medium between homework for hours, and no homework, and just assigning homework isn't going to solve the problem, sadly.

There has to be a cultural shift.

A lot of this is by design.

Truly, it is insane.

This is a travesty.

Yeah, excellent work, J.B.

Don't give them any ideas, cause that's exactly what they're going to do.

